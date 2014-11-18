Billy Eichner And Julie Klausner Will Star In Amy Poehler’s New Hulu Comedy

11.18.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

As if Netflix (Orange Is the New Black, House of Cards, Arrested Development), Amazon (Transparent), Yahoo (Community) and, y’know, normal TV (Bob’s Burgers, Justified, Game of Thrones, and the rest) wasn’t already enough, now comes another promising-sounding show on a new-ish platform: Hulu’s Difficult People. Outside is for suckers.

Hulu today announced a straight-to-series pick-up of Difficult People from executive producers Amy Poehler (Parks & Recreation) and Dave Becky (Louie). The half-hour comedy series marks the first collaboration between Hulu and Universal Cable Productions and is set to start production early next year.

Difficult People hails from Julie Klausner (Billy on the Street) who stars alongside Emmy-nominated Billy on the Street host Billy Eichner. As best friends living in New York City, their typical, irreverent behavior lands them in some very awkward situations. Klausner wrote the pilot and will also serve as an executive producer for the series. (Via)

Difficult People will have to pull off the difficult task of having Eichner yell, but not yell TOO much. The rest is a piece of cake. Also, between Chris Pratt’s GQ interview and now this, I’m not ready for Parks and Recreation actors to talk abut their post-Pawnee careers. Champion’s never gonna find another gig as good as that one.

