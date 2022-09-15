In the Blade Runnier Universe, years exclusively end with the number 9, apparently. Amazon just ordered Blade Runner 2099, a series set in the sci-fi/noir franchise to series, Deadline reports. The series is set 50 years after the events of 2017’s Blade Runner 2049, which was directed by Denis Villeneuve and starred Ryan Gosling. That film’s most notable accomplishment, however, is that it won legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins his first (and long overdue) Oscar. Sir Ridley Scott, who directed 1982’s Blade Runner based on Philip K. Dick’s 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? will executive produce.

“The original Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we’re excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, per Deadline. “We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors.”

In a statement, Alcon Entertainment co-CEOs and co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson said there is a “very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon, and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner.”

There is no word on when the series is expected yet, but the project has been in development since earlier this year.

