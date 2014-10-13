‘Boardwalk Empire’ Final Season Discussion: HOLY SH*T Edition

Boardwalk Empire means business.
There are only two episodes left, and now we’re down two main characters, one who thought he was going to make it out alive and another who knew that wasn’t an option. We begin with Michael Shannon’s George Mueller, or as he screams while attempting to kill Al Capone, “Nelson Kaspar Van Alden.” From the moment he and Eli realize they don’t have a plan entering Capone’s den, he should have known to run. But Van Alden’s a man who’s escaped death so many times before, most recently when Capone puts his piece in his mouth, that he figured he’d able to lumber away from this sticky situation, too. And he almost does, thanks to some interference from Mike D’Angelo, who’s escorting his two unofficial Untouchables out the door…as Capone and actors George Raft and Paul Muni walk in.
Even then, after Al learns what his underlings were planning to do, and not believing a single word of their lies, I thought Mueller would still make it, and maybe critically wound Capone, even if that would royally mess up, y’know, history…right up until the moment D’Angelo shoots him in the back of the head. He won’t have to hear his son’s annoying recorder anymore. (Meanwhile, D’Angelo, having gotten what he needed with Capone’s ledgers, doesn’t give a sh*t what happens to Eli, who’s presumably on his way back east, to help fight in his brother’s war. Either that, or to have sex with another man’s wife.)
I’ll miss Shannon, an unexpected comedic delight for so many seasons, but he had piled up too many sins, and left too many bodies behind him, for him to escape and not have it be a “famous actor escapes unscathed” cop-out. Ultimately, it’s his past, dating back to when he drowned Agent Sebso, that gets him.
Chalky’s, too. For seven long years, the only thing that got Chalky to sleep was Daughter’s voice in his head. But he doesn’t actually remember what she sounds like anymore. Their reunion is brief, but tender. And important — he cuts a deal with Narcisse, guaranteeing a better life for Daughter and their daughter, Althea. Well, “guaranteeing.” Who knows if that mustache-twirler will live up to his side of the bargain; the only things we can be certain of are that Chalky’s dead and, the line that leaves Narcisse looking stunned, “ain’t nobody ever been free,” especially every character Michael K. Williams plays.
Meanwhile back in New Jersey, which isn’t a state “somewhere between Ohio and California,” Nucky is a drunken, pathetic mess, still reeling from Sally’s death in Cuba. Instead of searching for solace in a sandwich, he finds in a rotten bar. The only other inhabitants are a pissed-off loudmouth and two flirtatious women, who wait until Nucky’s unzipped his pants to make their move: they rob him. Minutes, maybe even hours later, he wakes up babbling something incomprehensible to everyone except himself and the viewers: he confuses the young man in his service with a “thieving monkey” from his past, Gillian. She’s why he’ll never feel like he belongs at the Ritz: Nucky bought his fortune by selling his own soul when he gave her to the Commodore. There’s no coming back from that, and by the end of the episode, he looks like he doesn’t care anymore. He’s a man on a suicide mission, one that’s taking him to New York with Mickey Doyle and His Paul Revere Gang.
That is not the man you want to go to battle with.
Chalky was left with exactly the same chance Jimmy had. None. Both characters were so far into the world they inhabited, as the writers said after Jimmy’s death…really what else could have happened. He was already living with so much buried shit. Calky too. Where else could his arc land. Wanted for murder. You can only hide so long.
Narcisse is modeled on a real person who actually thrived in the Harlem community after the 30’s. Doyle is modeled after a guy that dies in 1931. Really. How about the half million dollar insurance policy.
Nucky (the real Nucky Johnson) lived to an old age still involved in Republican politics but destitute. I suppose the writers can kill him off too, but aren’t we all now expecting that with the way Calky, Jimmy, Nelson, and Sally met their fates. Seems like Gillian should be on that list but she’s had such a pathetic existence, i hope we don’t see her final scene being wheeled into the operating room
The end now seems so predictable i’m hoping the writers have something really surprising because, all things considered…Nucky SHOULD die. The only thing i can figure is that they kill him and as Mrs Rothstein says to Margaret…”you’re where you belong”…Perhaps she’s the only survivor. she takes over.
i guess my long winded point is that the writers seem to actually be working out the karma for each of these characters the only way they could possible end…
Lesson #1 from The Soprano’s – Don’t leave loose ends. Well done, BE. Now give Nucky a proper send off. People, these are fictitious (well, mostly) characters from 80 years ago! They’d be dead now anyway!
I second Shamalamadingdong. Chalky was on a suicide mission from the word go, with how he ventured into Narcisse’s domain on his own, knowing very well his outcome. He was expecting to find Daughter there. And what I’ll assume was his and Daughters daughter.
So, in Chalky’s mind, he may as well make a deal with them man/men who he expected to kill him anyway for the future of the only thing that’s kept him sane for the last seven years and hope that she has a better future that he does.
Mickey Doyle will be the only male member of the AC cast to survive the whole series.
This episode really hurt. Val Alden deserved better and so did Chalky. I understand that everyone can’t get a happy ending but it just seemed a real convenient way to end a characters arc.
I felt nothing when Van Alden got killed.
Don’t get me wrong, I like his scenes and felt there should have been more of them, but it seems they only kept his character around because Michael Shannon became famous. He seemed to always float along the peripheral, intertwining with main storylines but never being one… since season 1 anyway.
That’s a reflection of the show really. At this point, it’s just plodding along until it’s eventual long overdue demise. And when it ends, I’ll shrug my shoulders and move on to a new show and hope that the creators don’t just give up on that one too.
So when you all are praising Terence Winter’s piece of shit vanity project about Rolling Stones this time next year, please remember what it cost all of us: Boardwalk Empire.
I second the dismissive wanking motion
Nah this is real talk
/dismissive wanking motion
You are wrong, Nucky was indeed ‘searching for solace in a sandwich.’
The two slices of bread turned on him.
I’ve grown fat and complacent going after all the low-hanging fruit.
Too easy
This was a really good episode, but Boardwalk’s structural problems are really undermining it. I just have to accept that the show is going to play out this way. Everything seems rushed because it is. That’s the opposite of the tone the show has set since day one. There was a nearly infinite crime universe for to explore and I’m sad they didn’t get to do more with it. Capone alone has been absolutely amazing, to say nothing of the original character’s aborted story arcs.
LAND HO.
Nucky deserved to get beaten for not knowing how a threesome works. It’s all at once not one at a time, dummy.
So, Joe (Joel?) Harper is Tommy Darmody, right?
I thought Flashback Eli was a perfect match, too. 20 years away from drinking too much and accidentally banging friends’ wives.
Watch the episode again – he looks EXACTLY like Jimmy. That’s totally him.
Whoever casts this show definitely has a knack for hiring people that look like other people. Like if you told me that Flashback Nucky was actually Steve Buscemi 20 years ago, I’d totally believe you.
I definitely think they are trying to parallel that kid with Jimmy Darmondy (in the compressed time frame we’re in unfortunately), but I don’t think it’ll turn out to be Tommy.
I’d be OK if that happened though.
The ending to Chalkys arc was so ridiculously bad. In so many ways. The whole slogan for the season was “Nobody Goes Quietly” and I couldn’t come up with a quieter way for one of the best characters to go. Not even counting that it didn’t make any sense.
Chalky didn’t shoot Narcisse becuz Narcisse’s men would have burst in shooting and may have hit his daughter ( the little girl) – similar to how Maybelle was killed the previous time that Chalky went after Narcisse
@DJPeanutbutter It just sucks seeing a character not get their dues. And I’m not saying every story demands a happy ending. But even David Simon knew writing the wire that audiences want / need at least some of their character acs to end on an upbeat note. Chalky lost everything last season because of Narcisse’s machinations…his status, his nightclub, his family (in a figurative sense), his daughter (in a real sense), his reputation, his thang on the side…clearly the last seven years have been terrible for him. Nobody really expected him to come back to AC and become a kingpin again or get welcomed back into his family with open arms, but most of the audience, myself included, was hoping he would at least get to exact some sort of payback on Narcisse. But instead Narcisse played him and executed him. I’m not crying about it but it is a disappointment. Yeah sure, I guess that’s cool that his illegitimate daughter and mistre-sorry, ‘true love’ are going to be alright now (despite the fact there wasn’t really any reason to think Daughter wasn’t doing alright given the way last season ended, certainly no reason to think she’d end up being a kept woman under Narcisse again) but like, the dude completely abandoned his family. It just seems like a really ignoble way for the character to go.
Chalky going out guns blazing is some ridiculous fashion is better how? He’s been in prison. He has fucking nothing he made a deal with a piece of shit who he hates. I’m sorry he didn’t kill him and you don’t get to be satisfied but he died for a better cause. I don’t get why you are all bitching about this.
er, better out
a better our for chalky would have been shooting narcise and then getting killed trying to escape
Of course, you could argue that it’s not really going quiet when you get shot. Gunshots are loud. Five guys with five guns are really loud.
Really good point. I still don’t really understand what they were thinking writing that. Good lord.
Yeah, come to think of it, why didn’t Narcisse just have his men drag Chalky outside and kill him right then and there? What purpose did the deal for Daughter’s freedom serve for Narcisse?
You could say that its purpose was to keep Chalky from killing Narcisse right there, and in reality, Narcisse following up on the deal is extremely unlikely. But shouldn’t Chalky have recognized that? Why didn’t Chalky just kill Narcisse? Whatever. There’s a lot of variables at play. Bottom line, Chalky deserved a way cooler death.
Yea the rushed final season is killing some of it (the flashbacks really don’t seem necessary at all). I liked the way they took out Van Alden though. Chalky’s out was probably the first time I’ve felt really disappointed in this show.
You’re not the only one who thought that. I guess he made the deal for daughter and his (presumed) daughter but still. Pretty weak.
Even though you hate to see it, some of these character deaths are extremely well done in Boardwalk Empire. Jimmy’s ,Richard’s and Chalky’s were all done well. You felt for them. This episode sort of made up for the junk that occurred in the past couple of episodes
The Paul Muni Easter egg was pretty cool if you want to call it an Easter egg. The original version of Scarface is worth watching
I liked the Scarface thing, too.
Plus, Raft played a mobster from Chicago in Some Like It Hot.
As much as I love this show and Chalky how in the world would he make that deal with Narcisse? He hates the man and doesn’t trust him, but is willing to exchange his life for Daughter and her daughter? Am I the only one that figures Narcisse will fuck over Daughter once he killed Chalky? I can’t imagine any scenario where he keeps his word.
ShamaLamaDingDong is right. Also fuck all of you this is a way better death than omar got.
I thought about this after the episode (I was also, for the record, blown away by Chalky’s death and how abrupt it was and also how obviously avoidable it was) and frankly, at the risk of sounding overly obvious/simple, I came to this conclusion:
After Narcisse told Chalky about the mobsters effectively taking over his operation, it became clear to Chalky – who has up to this point pretty much lost everything/everyone he cares about – that he was ultimately fighting a losing battle and that even if he somehow fixed his “Narcisse problem” he’d inevitably get hosed by Luciano & Co (or another white mobster). He basically said “f*ck it” after seeing the futility of it all, and decided to go out in a way where at least he’d be able to see his death coming and MAYBE help Daughter. But really I think he was just ready to call it quits and go out on his own terms. Way too smart to get duped in a way this obvious.
Yours,
Captain Obvious
I rather liked Chalky deciding on the spot he’d rather have the chance his death could mean something by helping Daughter and possibly his actual daughter rather than being out of simple revenge. I agree Narcisse almost definitely wouldn’t honor the agreement and Chalky probably realizes that but he was in a place where just the thought that there was a chance was enough. Chalky’s parting shot made it clear he knows Narcisse is in his own personal hell anyways as he’ll never escape the yoke.
I made the assumption that the little girl was Chalky’s daughter. He made the deal in order to save her.
He’s in good company though, he went out like Tony Soprano.
Michael K Williams gets the worst deaths in HBO history. At least in The Wire it made a kind of sense, in that the streets get everyone, eventually, and usually when you least expect it. This death? Fucking insipid. Make the deal for Daughter, watch her go, and then go out blasting. Take that fed-informing fuck to the grave with you, or at least try. Death by back alley firing squad was too low a death for another iconic character played by Williams.
Was a really stupid wrap up to that character. They really struck out with that nonsense. Hope the other characters don’t get so sloppy of an ending.
I’m assuming he thought he would keep his work, hence some of his last words. I would have thought it would have been easier to just plug that son of a bitch, but then his thugs probably would have came in blasting and kill everyone in there. So I guess he tried to play on any morals Narcisse might have had left. If Narcisse makes it out alive, I’ll be royally pissed.