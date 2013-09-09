‘Boardwalk Empire’ GIF Highlights: New York Sour

So while everybody was watching football or freaking out over Breaking Bad’s ending, Boardwalk Empire premiered its fourth season. Let’s take a look at what storylines lie ahead.
That new Prohie is goddamn stone cold. If only I had recognized such steely-eyed ruthlessness in my former associate editors, I’d probably still have a job in journalism today. #naiveteatyourage? #youshouldbeashamed
PS I think Dunn Purnsley has a different, far better definition of “bottle service” than most asshole club-goers.
I loved Harrow’s scenes….now if I only knew what the hell they meant (except for the last one, which was sweet).
The fact that you could give a choice of things that a black woman could to fall at the feet of some white guy, makes your clearly racially divisive statement a non sequitur
BTW.. sexual satisfaction will always trump bill payments in the excitement arena.
I’m not sure whether to be more offended by your racism, your misogyny or your grammar…
I felt like I was missing something the whole episode.
It was Michael Shannon. He was greatly missed.
He’s going to be hanging with Al, and we’ll all be richer for it.
And here I was thinking the Klan was a major plot point in season 2…Sheesh, dude, racist much?
Nick DiPaolo, what’re you doing here?
And clearly you didn’t watch this episode, because it was a major plot point that the reason the white woman slept with the black man wasn’t because his mandingo power made him irresistible, but because her racist pervert husband got off on watching her with black men (and then, it was strongly implied, on murdering them).
So the black man wasn’t irresistible, the white man wasn’t helpless (just twisted, and out of his depth), and your argument makes no sense.