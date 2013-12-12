A Dapper-Looking Bob Barker Returned To ‘The Price Is Right’ Today To Celebrate His 90th Birthday

When I was a little kid, I idolized The Price is Right host Bob Barker. IDOLIZED, I tell you. So much so that arguably the greatest Christmas gift I ever received was when an aunt of mine got me a replica of Barker’s trademark long, skinny microphone. For a couple of years after that, I would stage pretend TPIR episodes in my grandma’s living room. I’d use whatever she had in her pantry for pricing game products. Sea shells I’d picked up at the beach were used to replicate “the shell game.”
So needless to say my heart leapt for joy when I heard that Barker would be making an appearance on today’s TPIR to mark the occasion of his 90th birthday. Two notable things happened: first, he, looking dapper as all hell for 90, did the “come on down” contestant call for the first time ever…
Later, when the woman he’d called on down made it to the Showcase Showdown, Bob presented her with her showcase…
“Practically soulmates.” So damn cute.
Additionally, Barker was on CBS This Morning earlier today…
And here’s a “behind the scenes” video the show posted to YouTube today…
Here’s hoping he makes it back for his 100th birthday.
