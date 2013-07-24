Bob Odenkirk And David Cross Announced A Limited But Awesome Fall Tour

I don’t ever really geek out over book news, but when I read that Bob Odenkirk and David Cross had a book coming out in September that included screenplay and sketch ideas they’ve pitched over the years and have been shot down, I couldn’t pre-order “Hollywood Said No!” fast enough. But if that’s not good enough news for you, then allow me to add that the Mr. Show castmates and comedy icons are taking the show on the road for a nice little tour this fall, with Brian Posehn tagging along for the fun.

And the emphasis is on little, because according to IFC, dates and locations for “An Evening with Bob and David (and Posehn)” are few and far between…

Thurs., 9/12 New York City

Fri. 9/13 Boston

Fri. 9/20 Chicago

Fri. 9/27 San Francisco

Sat. 9/28 Portland

Sat. 10/19 Los Angeles (at Tenacious D’s Festival Supreme)

Pre-sale tickets are available through Ticketmaster with the password “Evening,” if you’re in those cities or close by. I’m not, so I’ll just be sitting over here by myself, crying into a soggy burrito and watching old Mr. Show clips, like this one, for instance.

And maybe this one, too.

Okay, if you need me for the next week or so, I’ll be watching every Mr. Show clip on the Internet.