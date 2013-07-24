Bob Odenkirk And David Cross Announced A Limited But Awesome Fall Tour

07.23.13 5 years ago 13 Comments

I don’t ever really geek out over book news, but when I read that Bob Odenkirk and David Cross had a book coming out in September that included screenplay and sketch ideas they’ve pitched over the years and have been shot down, I couldn’t pre-order “Hollywood Said No!” fast enough. But if that’s not good enough news for you, then allow me to add that the Mr. Show castmates and comedy icons are taking the show on the road for a nice little tour this fall, with Brian Posehn tagging along for the fun.

And the emphasis is on little, because according to IFC, dates and locations for “An Evening with Bob and David (and Posehn)” are few and far between…

Thurs., 9/12 New York City
Fri. 9/13 Boston
Fri. 9/20 Chicago
Fri. 9/27 San Francisco
Sat. 9/28 Portland
Sat. 10/19 Los Angeles (at Tenacious D’s Festival Supreme)

Pre-sale tickets are available through Ticketmaster with the password “Evening,” if you’re in those cities or close by. I’m not, so I’ll just be sitting over here by myself, crying into a soggy burrito and watching old Mr. Show clips, like this one, for instance.

And maybe this one, too.

Okay, if you need me for the next week or so, I’ll be watching every Mr. Show clip on the Internet.

Around The Web

TAGSbob odenkirkBooksbrian posehnDAVID CROSShollywood said noMR. SHOW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP