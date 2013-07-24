Bob Odenkirk And David Cross Announced A Limited But Awesome Fall Tour

I don’t ever really geek out over book news, but when I read that Bob Odenkirk and David Cross had a book coming out in September that included screenplay and sketch ideas they’ve pitched over the years and have been shot down, I couldn’t pre-order “Hollywood Said No!” fast enough. But if that’s not good enough news for you, then allow me to add that the Mr. Show castmates and comedy icons are taking the show on the road for a nice little tour this fall, with Brian Posehn tagging along for the fun.
And the emphasis is on little, because according to IFC, dates and locations for “An Evening with Bob and David (and Posehn)” are few and far between…
Thurs., 9/12 New York City
Fri. 9/13 Boston
Fri. 9/20 Chicago
Fri. 9/27 San Francisco
Sat. 9/28 Portland
Sat. 10/19 Los Angeles (at Tenacious D’s Festival Supreme)
Pre-sale tickets are available through Ticketmaster with the password “Evening,” if you’re in those cities or close by. I’m not, so I’ll just be sitting over here by myself, crying into a soggy burrito and watching old Mr. Show clips, like this one, for instance.
And maybe this one, too.
Okay, if you need me for the next week or so, I’ll be watching every Mr. Show clip on the Internet.
WYCKED SCEPTRE!!!!!
Pre-taped Call-in SHOW!!!!!!!!
Two whole minutes… UNDERWATER
only problem is David Cross really sucks
You suck.
I enjoy Mr. Show on a much higher level than everyone else here.
I beg to differ. I still have the 6th hand VHS copies of the entire series. I’ve had to buy the DVDs since, obviously, because who the fuck has a VCR anymore?
Hef’s his name, raping is his game.
I have a balloon up my ass all ready to go. San Fran crew is welcome to join me.
I used Mayosturd Mustardayonaise on my sandwich this morning….
This is a can’t miss a Festival Supreme. That’s going to be one hell of a day.
And how do I get an avatar picture? I used to have one.
Aw, they used to be Mr. Show, but now they’ve changed. That clock had different numbers on it a minute ago, but it’s really changed…
But, really, I’m glad I read this article first thing in the morning because now I have tickets to their Portland show. Hell yeah.