The ‘BoJack Horseman’ Final Season Trailer Is Unsurprisingly Emotional

BoJack Horseman, one of the few series to appear on both our “The Best Television Shows of the Decade” and “The Best Television Shows of 2019” lists, is coming to an end. Soon. Very soon. January 31, specifically, which is too soon but also too far. At least it might have a happy(-ish) ending, based on the final season trailer.

Following the events of the first half of season six, BoJack is now Professor Horseman, teaching drama at Wesleyan; Todd is getting friendly with Maude, the Cinnabunny employee who he met on his asexual dating app, All About That Ace; Princess Carolyn is spending more time with her daughter after re-hiring Judah; and Mr. Peanutbutter and Diane, well, they still seem pretty unhappy. This is BoJack Horseman, after all.

“I have made a lot of mistakes, but I look back at that other BoJack and think, ‘Who is that?’ I have had a lot of what I thought were rock bottoms only to discover another rockier bottom underneath,” BoJack says in the trailer. “I used to feel like my whole life was an acting job, doing an impression of the people I saw on television, which was just a projection of equally screwed up writers and actors. I felt like a xerox of a xerox of a person.” But not anymore, his therapist asks? The clip cuts off before the answer.

Why you gotta do me like that, BoJack? The final season premieres January 31.