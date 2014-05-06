Brie Larson Showed Why She Should Be Your Next Big Crush On ‘Fallon’

Community fans know her as Abed’s girlfriend, and indie movie-goers fell in love with her in Short Term 12, but not nearly enough people are aware of the wonderful Brie Larson. Well, here’s a primer: she’s an incredibly talented actress, ridiculously adorable, and when she was young, she story-boarded The Lion King for Disney, despite the fact that the film had already been released. Think Zooey Deschanel, but without any of the put-upon adorkableness, with a hint of Alison Brie.

Or you can just watch her on last night’s The Tonight Show, and fall in love.