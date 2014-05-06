Brie Larson Showed Why She Should Be Your Next Big Crush On ‘Fallon’

Community fans know her as Abed’s girlfriend, and indie movie-goers fell in love with her in Short Term 12, but not nearly enough people are aware of the wonderful Brie Larson. Well, here’s a primer: she’s an incredibly talented actress, ridiculously adorable, and when she was young, she story-boarded The Lion King for Disney, despite the fact that the film had already been released. Think Zooey Deschanel, but without any of the put-upon adorkableness, with a hint of Alison Brie.
Or you can just watch her on last night’s The Tonight Show, and fall in love.
Absolutely this. Also she was the Au Pair (sp?) on The League.
Brie was on a show that Full House’s Bob Saget did in 2001 -02 as her daughter. It was called Raising Dad and on Fox Network. Show was cancelled. She would have been on both Schimmel and Hope and Faith, but on Schimmel the show was not picked up and on Hope and Faith she was fired before the pilot was filmed. She got a big break doing The Sleepover in 04 and then a small role in 13 Going on 30. She also was in Ghost Whisperer and Touched By An Angel, nine years apart.
And she sounded better than Emily Haines when singing Black Sheep
Way ahead of you, loved her on United States of Tara and she was great in The League.
Alison Brie Larson.
was she not the love interest in 21 Jump Street?
Holy shith in the banner picture she looks like Julie Bowen from Happy Gilmore days.
Hopefully she doesn’t get all veiny and sinewy as she gets older like Bowen has.
She was pretty great (looking) in Greenberg.
I can never have enough Brie in my life.
*Next* big crush? She’s adorable. I’ve been on the Brie Larson > Alison Brie train for over a year now.
Loved her since her cake-sitting days on United States of Tara, and she’s only gotten more adorable since then.
Her interviews with Craig Ferguson are so much better. Been crushing on this girl for at least 3 years now after seeing her on LLS
Christ Jimmy, give talking over people a rest will ya?
I wish Antenna TV could in the future secure rights to Jay Leno’s Tonight Show episodes from 92 to 2014. Seeing Johnny Is great but I wish they had all 90s episodes and could continue after 92. Another reason I have is that Brie Larson, and I don’t know the years, worked doing sketches on The Tonight Show. If I had to guess then they were between 97 and 2000 or so but I could be way off. She is 27 and born in 1989. It’s 2016 now. She was probably a kid on The Tonight Show. It sounded like she was on a bit and not just once or twice from her comments on a talk show today.
I should mention that Brie’s first tv Show Raising Dad with Bob Saget has several actresses that have become well known since 2005. They are Kat Dennings, Megan Good, Riley Smith, and of course Brie Larson. She was also in The Sleepover with Alexa Vega, Sarah Paxton, Mika Boorem, Kallie Flynn Childress, Summer Glau, Sam Huntington, Steve Carell, Jane Lynch and others.