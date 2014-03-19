'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' GIF Recap: No One Will Ever Believe You

I’m just going to go ahead and call it: I officially now look more forward to Brooklyn Nine-Nine than Parks and Recreation. It’s nothing personal: One brilliant series starts to gain momentum while another inevitably starts to fade. It’s the TV circle of life. Last night’s episode, “Unsolvable,” saw Peralta busying himself with a cold case to try to distract himself from Santiago — who is still dating that guy who you’ve probably been trying to figure out where you know him from for two weeks now. (He was in the high school reunion episode of Party Down, as well as that weak fart Perfect Couples.)
Meanwhile, it’s been nice to see Detective Rosa evolving into something beyond a one dimensional character these past few weeks, as we learn about her and Gina’s secret bathroom — which Rosa uses her new-found empathy to let Boyle in on their little secret. This paved the way for finally giving Scully and Hitchcock something to do. I think this might be the first time the two of them have had more than like three combined lines in one episode?
BEST COLD OPEN EVER. Holt is like the Bill Murray of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Of course Boyle would have a crush of the teapot from Beauty and the Beast.
Scully thinks thumb tacks are an acceptable form of confetti.
All I know is, now I’m worried I might be over-brushing my teeth.
Gina is my favorite crazy cat lady. And yeh I know I’ve seen the guy Santiago is dating in a bunch of forgettable stuff. I’ll probably forget he was on this show in a month or so.
I’m surprised that it took me this long, but you know where I recognized the guy that Santiago’s dating?
He’s the sleazy businessman whose car Walter White destroys with a squeegee in the first season of Breaking Bad.
I’m a little worried about him being on semi-regularly, he’s television poison, kinda like Summer Glau.
Wasn’t he the annoying brother in “She’s out of my League?”
@bumbie oh yeh! I just watched that on TV recently.
He was on Justified last week too.
He had some other really unfunny show right before Perfect Couples with Red Foreman, too.
WHY DO THEY KEEP GIVING HIM SHOWS
He was on Worst Week, that was really funny. His name is Kyle Bornheimer.
He was in an episode of “Better Off Ted” as well, i dont trust him.
He also played Girthquake in the “Fry Guys” episode of Workaholics this season.
“I officially now look more forward to Brooklyn Nine-Nine than Parks and Recreation.”
Same here. Great episode!
Captain Holt mind games are the best mind games. And yeah, it was great to see Scully and Hitchcock having something to do (and actually representing good detectives).
Yeah I’m the same. I think Brooklyn Nine Nine might be my favorite show on TV right now.
Now if we could get a show with Captain Holt AND Ron Swanson? My God.
What’s interesting is that P&R and B99 were both co-created by Michael Schur.
Because the two shows are on competing networks, it might be too much to hope for some kind of a crossover at some point, but… who knows?
Scully and Hitchcock all of a sudden turning in to master detectives because it involved a nice bathroom might have been one of my favorite gags on the show so far. Also, flashbacks involving the cast dressed as the worst example of the time period’s trends will never not be funny.
I made the sad realized some time ago that Parks and Rec is past its prime. I’ve been trying to get everyone I know to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
It hurt, right? I remember when I started to suspect P&R had lost its oomph… it was like saying goodbye to a friend who has a terminal disease.
It’s how they drew her!
I’d rather get drunk with Terry, because if shit gets hairy, I want Terry Crews on my team.
Also, Terry Crews is way funnier than he should be, you see a guy like that and you think there’s no way that guy has a sense of humor, but he’s by far my favorite on the show.
Yeah, Crews is probably my favorite person on the show, followed closely by Andre Braugher.
Crews can be very funny and goofy, but it’s great when the show emphasizes the competent aspect of his character as well.
I was sold on Crews since he was the only watchable part of White Chicks.
And the only watchable part of that remake of “The Longest Yard”…
I didn’t think it was possible to laugh any harder at Terry Crews until last night.
My biceps always mock people.
Andre Braugher and Terry Crews are amazing, very few people do deadpan like Braugher and Crews knows how to shout and be funny, which really is harder then youd think.
I’m still waiting for Belzer to show up as John Munch. Then Brooklyn Nine-Nine will achieve perfection.
got to happen
show almost lost me at the unwatchable captains house party ep, but it’s been consistently funny enough before and since to make me a loyal watcher.
No way, I liked that episode. Gina was killer.
I liked that episode, too.
“Don’t move as a group! You’re not gazelles!”
Odd, I liked that episode a lot. Glad you stuck with the show, anyway.
Wrong. That was a great episode.
It was the first sign of them realizing Gina was an absolute cancer in the first few episodes and gave her a personality that wasnt just irritating bitch.
No drunk “what a man” gifs?
That was amazing.
Since Rosa’s started to be fleshed-out more, and since I’ve had some exposure to Beatriz on twitter and stuff, I’m definitely seeing now what some of you guys have been saying all along about her attractiveness. She’s a sexy one. And no longer is she just grown-up police officer April Ludgate.
You’re definitely right about this show being more lookable-forward-to than modern Parks. The episode before last of Parks really made me see the cracks in glaring relief. Hopefully it still has the ability to come back, but it is growing stale in more than one way.
Did anyone else catch that the cold case was about a man named Dexter who died on his boat, but a body was never found, and he turned out not to be actually dead? There is no way that wasn’t intentional. If only there was a line about him being in hiding as a lumberjack.
To tell you the truth, I didn’t catch that when I watched it. Good call!
Yeah, it would’ve been improved with a line like: “There was a theory that Dexter went into hiding as a lumberjack, but we can’t imagine anyone doing something that lame or preposterous.”
I’ve never even watched Dexter and I was kinda waiting for a payoff like that through the whole episode.
So yeah Brooklyn Nine Nine is intentionally the greatest Dexter Series Finale ever.
Oh shit that’s awesome. I love this show.
Digging the fact that Scully & Hitchcock got to do stuff seeing as I’m always of a fan of the unimportant people in TV Shows.
The tossing of the thumb tacks had me dying. Figuratively.
this is the thing that brings me and you together the most!
Holt saying oopsie doodle and kwazy cupcakes make me giggle like a damn schoolgirl.
So…..Scully & Hitchcock #Truedectectiveseason2
*Detective…though I have a feeling my first spelling is more appropriate.
Teddy was also recently on an episode of Justified. Not sure if anyone already said that (not good at reading comments), but there we go.
On a related Joe LoTruglio note, did you guys know all of the episodes of The State are on Hulu+?
I, too, am disappointed in the lack of Whatta man gifs.