‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season Finale GIF Recap: Romantic Stylez

Ahhhh! Seriously, Brooklyn Nine-Nine ?! Last night’s season finale saw Jake — with the help of Captain Holt and Santiago — accidentally stumble on a high profile FBI case involving a conspiracy with local government officials and a mob crime ring, which resulted in his having to be fake-fired from the squad as to not rouse suspicions and temporarily leave to go undercover with the FBI to help out. But not before he finally confessed his love to Santiago, who is still seeing Egg, I mean Teddy, and isn’t allowed to have any contact with Jake for several months.

So they spent an entire season building romantic tension between Peralta and Santiago that until very recently, I had been mostly lukewarm about — only to bring in the heavy hitter for a season finale cliffhanger and suddenly get me emotionally invested. Low blow, Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Am I the only one who was disappointed that she didn’t go after him? I kind of really wanted her to go after him. DAMMIT.

Meanwhile, Vivian broke it off with Boyle for unknown reasons — which seemed like kind of a sad throwaway ending to a sub-plot that had been building over several episodes — relying on Rosa, Gina and Terry to get through his breakup. And just when you think something actually might happen between Boyle and Rosa, he wakes up next to Gina the next morning. WTF! Until next season, Brooklyn Nine-Nine. We’re gonna miss you.

Enemies for life!

I love it so hard that Gina is now speaking in emoji.

Close enough:

Who knew Holt had it in him?

Makes perfect sense to me.

Peralta never gets to do anything cool.