‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season Finale GIF Recap: Romantic Stylez

So they spent an entire season building romantic tension between Peralta and Santiago that until very recently, I had been mostly lukewarm about — only to bring in the heavy hitter for a season finale cliffhanger and suddenly get me emotionally invested. Low blow, Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Am I the only one who was disappointed that she didn’t go after him? I kind of really wanted her to go after him. DAMMIT.
Meanwhile, Vivian broke it off with Boyle for unknown reasons — which seemed like kind of a sad throwaway ending to a sub-plot that had been building over several episodes — relying on Rosa, Gina and Terry to get through his breakup. And just when you think something actually might happen between Boyle and Rosa, he wakes up next to Gina the next morning. WTF! Until next season, Brooklyn Nine-Nine. We’re gonna miss you.
I love it so hard that Gina is now speaking in emoji.
Peralta never gets to do anything cool.
That’s how a first season finale should end. It left us wanting more. It seemed like a long season. I loved it…
Yeah. Just a fantastic finale.
Word to ALL the muthas. And the credits sequence in the bar had me gasping like a…like a…gasper.
Really good finale. More than anything else, it has me very curious about where they’re going to go from here, and not in an annoyingly contrived cliffhanger kind of way.
Also, they had ways of dealing with the romantic storylines (Boyle’s relationship falling apart and Peralta making his feelings known to Santiago) that didn’t seem so painfully by the numbers.
And between being a smoothie with the judge and a dynamo on the dance floor, Holt’s gotta be the MVP of this episode.
or Terry as MVP
Here’s hoping that Terry possibly landing Luke Cage doesn’t interfere with the show. Best case: he gets the role and stays on Brooklyn. 2nd: Isaiah Mustafa gets it, and Terry stays.
Shit, i dont want Terry to leave 99 but good lord hed fucking kill it as Luke Cage
AND YOUR MOTHER!
I really thought it was going to be Rosa in bed with Boyle, well done 99, beautiful twist.
I do wonder where they will go next season, whether it will start 6 months later after Peralta is done, or that’s a/the storyline next season. The good thing about 99 though is it doesn’t really have a running storyline, you can pretty much jump in anywhere.
They got me on that, too. As soon as I saw the shot of Boyle waking up, I thought, “There’s no way that a show like this would go down the easy path of having Boyle wake up next to Rosa. No way… but it looks like they ARE going there.”
And then, that wonderful reveal.
Considering the next season premiere would be in September, pretty much six months from now, we’ll either see the return of Jake to the 99 or we open up with him just wrapping up the investigation.
In an interview with Alan Sepinwall, Schur said they chose this ending because they can either dig into these issues or discard them easily, depending on how they feel this summer. Whole thing’s worth a read:
[www.hitfix.com]
To be honest, I trusted that they wouldn’t have him wake up next to Rosa, but I kinda expected Terry and was pleasantly surprised that it was neither.
I feel like having them come back at the end of his investigation is the way to go. I assume Amy will have gotten more serious with douchebag in an attempt to forget about Jake. Or she will have ended it with him and be mad at Jake for ruining a possibly good thing by admitting his feelings then leaving.
“America needs me, bye!” is my new go-to exit line.
UNKNOWN REASONS?! My God, it’s been hinted at for several episodes: She wanted to move to Canada and Boyle didn’t. It was not out of the blue.
Yeah, it wasn’t a spontaneous spur-of-the-moment decision that came out of nowhere with no build-up. It was cause and effect stuff that originated from that tiny little rift about Canada, a rift that built up into something greater. It came from somewhere and went somewhere.
Yeah, but they kind of just glossed over it a few episodes back and then all of a sudden it was like, oh Vivian dumped me. I guess the reasons weren’t exactly unknown but it still felt out of left field for me. Either way still enjoyed the hell out of the episode.
@Stacey Ritzen If you found Boyle getting dumped to be a “left field” kind of thing, I’m sorry, but you just weren’t paying attention to the show.
I agree with Stacey on this one. Yes, there had been an issue with Canada, but it seemed like they were working it out and things were going to be alright between them. Definitely a bit bizarre that he just walked in and announced they had broken up.
I’m with Stacey. They floated it, but Boyle said they were working through it and then … “Welcome to Dumpsville, Population: You.”
I was just bugged by the phrase “unknown reasons.” The reasons may have been glossed over quickly but they were certainly not unknown.
Bingo-Bango
Moving to Canada or not isn’t an issue that ends up “worked through” — you either decide to move together, stay in the same place together, or if neither person can compromise that much, you break up. The break-up didn’t come out of left field. It’s exactly what I would have expected in a case where two people want mutually exclusive things (i.e. to be in Canada vs. to be in Brooklyn).
In addition to that obvious ticking time bomb of an issue, there was the fact that Boyle lied to Rosa about who didn’t want her invited to the wedding, and lied by omission to Vivian when he didn’t tell her how he’d been pining for Rosa 2 months before. So clearly the Boyle-Vivian relationship had some additional issues to work out as well as the question of moving to Canada. It’s possible that those other issues will be revealed in season 2 — but we clearly already have enough of an explanation, here.
Sharing everyone’s sentiment that I was so happy that Boyle didn’t wake up next to Rosa. Also, well done on the Santiago cliff hanger.
How many episodes was this season? Seemed like a long stretch.
Great finale. Could’ve been very typical but they worked out these stories in interesting ways. I’m glad they didn’t drag out the Santiago-Peralta will they-wont they thing and they just hit it head on. Also, Boyle waking up next to Gina was a perfect coda.
22.
First of all, the bat/bar mitzvah callback is fucking mindblowing.
Second of all, Team Santiago, son.
ill never get the slow-mo of her stepping out of the thrift store dressing room out of my head.
Team Santiago, not really sure how this is even a contest.
Gotta go Team Diaz. When it’s not her smoldering attitude (“Burn. Everything.”), it’s her dorky smile.
Team Diaz forever
How ’bout we just ship Diantiago? Best of both worlds IMO.
Im all for Ramy Diantiago. All though if i had to choose, Amy.
I’m guessing by this time next year I will feel about Brooklyn 99 the way I felt about 3rd season P&R. They’re doing amazing work. There’s no weak-link I can point to in the cast, it’s just beautiful.
Season one recap, Rosa > Santiago
Gina dressed as Wheezy from Toy Story tickled my fancy just fine.
Was really hoping for a GIF of Peralta dancing at the Thrift Store. Once the slow-mo wore off I almost died of laughs.
“Jake, the overwhelming time pressure!”
I can’t think of the “expression” that Jake and Holt are thinking of. Help?
“Clear eyes, full hearts…” yadda yadda yadda
It’s the coach’s motto from Friday Night Lights.
Unknown reasons? I’m pretty sure the whole moving to Canada thing had something to do with it.
I like the way they left it. He went off to do his thing and now Santiago has something to mull over while Egg chatters off police codes to her. Also, this show is pretty much perfectly casted for every character.
In my humble opinion, they simply must shoot the Jake Undercovers scenes. I don’t care if they reveal them as flashbacks to keep the ensemble cast storylines clicking or just make it its own arc, but they must finally allow Jake to do something cool. His favorite movie is Die Hard, he never gets to do anything cool and his criminals have lame nicknames. An undercover story (succesful or otherwise) will change him so much that I believe such a change would be all the conflict the show would need next season. Everyone else could just stay the same and I would still be curious.
Writers gotta stop doing bullshit like dude telling the love interest their feelings, how many have gotten the girl when they TOLD her how they felt instead of just making the move? NONE. Peralta is in the friend zone next season.
Holy Russo swerve at the end
pretty much exactly what I shouted.
YOU CAN’T HANDLE THE ME!
lmao I can’t stop laughing, this episode was chock full of hilarity.
Boyle depressed for losing both Jake and Vivian, charming Captain Holt and the miley cyrus I told you face xD
soooo funny.