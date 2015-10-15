Owner Of Brothel Where Lamar Odom Was Found Told The Kardashians To ‘Go To Hell’

The owner of the Nevada brothel where Lamar Odom’s unconscious body was discovered on Tuesday told the Kardashians to “go to hell” after their publicist asked him to not speak to the media. The former NBA star had been staying at Dennis Hof’s Love Ranch since Saturday, and on yesterday’s Nancy Grace (everything about this story is horrible), Hof went over the timeline of events that led to Odom being found with “fluid streaming out of his mouth.”
Odom, who’s still legally married to Khloé Kardashian, although they’ve been estranged for some time, “partied” with two girls, Ryder Cherry and Monica Monroe, until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. That’s when they left so he could get some sleep; when they returned at 3:15 p.m., Odom, who had been drinking and taking “herbal” Viagra, was passed out. He was rushed to a hospital, where the Kardashians later visited him, and remains on life support.
Here’s what Hof had to say on Nancy Grace.
Hof said he was asked by the Kardashians not to speak to the press following Odom’s collapse, however he decided they could “go to hell.”
“Speaking of the Kardashians, I got a call from their publicist today saying, ‘Are you going to do any media?’ and I said yes I’m going to go on [Nancy Grace]. And she said, ‘Please don’t do that, we’d rather have Khloe say what needs to be said.’ I told her to go to hell.” (Via)
It’s hard to sympathize with a Kardashian, but it’s even harder to support someone who willingly associates themselves with Nancy Grace. Despite everything that’s happened and their fallout, Khloé and Lamar are still wife and husband, so it’s understandable why she (or, um, her publicist) would reach out and request Hof not speak to the press. Even if it’s for PR reasons.
Odom reportedly has a 50-50 chance of surviving.
Lol at “owner of a brothel,” so you mean a pimp right?
Not in Nevada. Try to keep up…
Legality or otherwise doesn’t change the job title. It’s for that same reason, I don’t call Khloe a “sex worker.”
Really? If I shoot someone on the street it’s murder. If I do it in Iraq, I’m just a soldier.
You’re actually BOTH when in Iraq. Mind blown. I know.
For it to be murder, it has to be illegal. I know you really want to think you’re right in this, so keep up the good fight @URabsolutelyrightChet
It is illegal to kill someone for no particular reason, warzone or otherwise.
@Mancy Correct, it has to be illegal. How do you think the courts of Iraq would view U.S. troops’ actions at the time of invasion?
Hof should have mentioned the remodeling they’re going to do to make the place wheelchair access able for Lamar.
Haha, well done.
Is this the guy who was on that HBO show a few years ago?
yeah he’s the Bunny Ranch guy
Ahh I knew he looked familiar.
Is there any chance that Khloe or any other Kardashian cares about Lamar? Or are the just there hoping to film him in the hospital in hopes of getting more of that E! Money?
I bet Khloe and the Kardashians are hoping he dies so that she will gain more sympathy and attention and they can turn her devastating loss into a new season of some reality show (they still have one, right? I don’t keep up. They probably have three by now).
I’m so sick of these attention-seeking no-talent wastes of space. They wanted to control the story and spin it in a positive light.
Fuck Nancy Grace, too. She’s terrible and should not be a thing but at least there’s only one of her and not a whole klan of kardashians.
I like that the “go to hell” is coming from a person who’s line of “work” is almost as despicable as that of the Khardashians. It’s like “from one piece of shit to another, you’re awful.”
I seriously wish we could identify the people who watch their garbage and keep them in the public eye so that we could take away their right to vote.
Well, you’d expect a man well-versed in the trade to know exactly what to say to a group of annoying prostitutes.
Plus one to you, sir. Well done.
Ah yes, a brothel owner is someone’s moral compass we should commend!
Maybe. He may very well have more morals than these so called Christians such as Josh Duggar.
I don’t like the Kardashians but honestly think they deserve respect and privacy in this. It is unfortunate that this happened and Lamar and his family (Kardashians included) need support and love.
Honestly – shouldn’t he also be responsible in some ways, because he knew Lamar was doing illegal things within his establishment? If you knowingly server alcohol to a drunk person, the restaurant and server are legally responsible for that persons well being and can be fined/closed for putting someone in danger.
Who says he was doing illegal things, or even if the “herbal” stuff was illegal, that they knew about it? He could have brought that stuff in himself, and maybe he took too much of it, or maybe the combo of that and alcohol are what affected him. Way too many unknowns to be pointing fingers.
The Kardashians have waived their right to privacy in this and any mater.
Are you kidding? This is going to be the the main story arc of next season.
The Kardshians should be killed.
This is a reality star vs. reality star conflict. Nothing to see here. If you’ve ever seen Cathouse, you know how gross this brothel guy is. He makes Donald Trump look like a saint.
Ehhh… Who hasn’t?
Unless Khloe was planning to say “I’ve made a mockery of adulthood and marriage, and I’d like to apologize for myself and on behalf of my family, and we’ll avoid the media for a year to reflect on our role in this world,” then I think the brothel owner is probably more worth listening to in this case.
Everyone is media hungry. The Kardashians and the pimp! I think the owner is just a pimp who became popular from his reality show and this tragedy has put him back in the limelight. Of Course The Kardashians are also publicity crazy. I hope he pulls through. God be with his family!
I think it’s disgusting that Hof is using this for media attention. Who will want to visit his brothel knowing that he will out you if he gets the chance?
The owner probably drugged him or set him up just for publicity. I wouldnt put it past him, its obvious u can tell that he’s a jerk sleeze ball anyways.
Everybody are doing this for publicity and $$$. Thr pimp is using it for fre advert and i don’t need to talk about the Kardashians, since they are just media Wh***s.
I wouldn’t be surprised if we could watch an sex tape of Lamar in near future on Xtube or [mygaysites.com], right from this Brothel.
Looks like nobody worrys for por Lamar.
I’m sure this dude would have preferred this whole ordeal not to happen, as I could imagine having a national media attention for a celebrity needing to be hospitalized after visiting your whore house probably doesn’t create a huge boost in new business.
The publicist really has no ground to stand on asking this guy not to speak about what went down that night while he and his business are constantly being mentioned up in this story.