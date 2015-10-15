Owner Of Brothel Where Lamar Odom Was Found Told The Kardashians To ‘Go To Hell’

HLN

The owner of the Nevada brothel where Lamar Odom’s unconscious body was discovered on Tuesday told the Kardashians to “go to hell” after their publicist asked him to not speak to the media. The former NBA star had been staying at Dennis Hof’s Love Ranch since Saturday, and on yesterday’s Nancy Grace (everything about this story is horrible), Hof went over the timeline of events that led to Odom being found with “fluid streaming out of his mouth.”

Odom, who’s still legally married to Khloé Kardashian, although they’ve been estranged for some time, “partied” with two girls, Ryder Cherry and Monica Monroe, until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. That’s when they left so he could get some sleep; when they returned at 3:15 p.m., Odom, who had been drinking and taking “herbal” Viagra, was passed out. He was rushed to a hospital, where the Kardashians later visited him, and remains on life support.

Here’s what Hof had to say on Nancy Grace.

Hof said he was asked by the Kardashians not to speak to the press following Odom’s collapse, however he decided they could “go to hell.” “Speaking of the Kardashians, I got a call from their publicist today saying, ‘Are you going to do any media?’ and I said yes I’m going to go on [Nancy Grace]. And she said, ‘Please don’t do that, we’d rather have Khloe say what needs to be said.’ I told her to go to hell.” (Via)

It’s hard to sympathize with a Kardashian, but it’s even harder to support someone who willingly associates themselves with Nancy Grace. Despite everything that’s happened and their fallout, Khloé and Lamar are still wife and husband, so it’s understandable why she (or, um, her publicist) would reach out and request Hof not speak to the press. Even if it’s for PR reasons.

Odom reportedly has a 50-50 chance of surviving.

