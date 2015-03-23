Bryan Cranston Gave Jon Hamm Advice On Ending A Show

Getty Image

If anyone knows what it’s like to be the star of a critically acclaimed AMC drama that’s preparing to end, it’s Low Winter Sun‘s Mark Strong, but also Bryan Cranston, whose Breaking Bad came to a satisfying conclusion in 2013. Jon Hamm hopes that people are as taken with the final episode of Mad Men as they were with Breaking Bad, and in a new profile from GQ‘s Brett Martin, Cranston revealed that he spoke to his back-to-back WTF buddy about coming to terms with not playing the characters that turned them into annual award show favorites.

Sometime later, in Boston, Hamm ran into Bryan Cranston, himself only recently freed from the yoke of Breaking Bad. “It’s hard, man,” Cranston told him. “It’s hard to let it go. It’ll hit you a couple of different ways at different times.” (Via)

The rest of the conversation went like:

Cranston: “Hey, handsome. One minute you’re going to be like…”

AMC

“And the next…”

NBC

“Also, you’re going to be super hungry and horny, although that might be because I watched a Carl’s Jr. commercial after reading the final script.”

Hamm: “Thanks, man. Hey, want to come over and laugh at Kevin Smith?”

Cranston: “I’m there!”

