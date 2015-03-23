Bryan Cranston Gave Jon Hamm Advice On Ending A Show

#Bryan Cranston #Jon Hamm #Mad Men
Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.23.15 2 Comments
14th Annual AFI Awards - Cocktail Reception

Getty Image

If anyone knows what it’s like to be the star of a critically acclaimed AMC drama that’s preparing to end, it’s Low Winter Sun‘s Mark Strong, but also Bryan Cranston, whose Breaking Bad came to a satisfying conclusion in 2013. Jon Hamm hopes that people are as taken with the final episode of Mad Men as they were with Breaking Bad, and in a new profile from GQ‘s Brett Martin, Cranston revealed that he spoke to his back-to-back WTF buddy about coming to terms with not playing the characters that turned them into annual award show favorites.

Sometime later, in Boston, Hamm ran into Bryan Cranston, himself only recently freed from the yoke of Breaking Bad. “It’s hard, man,” Cranston told him. “It’s hard to let it go. It’ll hit you a couple of different ways at different times.” (Via)

The rest of the conversation went like:

Cranston: “Hey, handsome. One minute you’re going to be like…”

w8_8

AMC

“And the next…”

aa92d__giphy8

NBC

“Also, you’re going to be super hungry and horny, although that might be because I watched a Carl’s Jr. commercial after reading the final script.”

Hamm: “Thanks, man. Hey, want to come over and laugh at Kevin Smith?”

Cranston: “I’m there!”

(Via GQ)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bryan Cranston#Jon Hamm#Mad Men
TAGSBryan CranstonJON HAMMMad Men

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP