If you were thinking about buying a MacBook from an Emmy-winning actor on Twitter, maybe don’t?

Last week, The Americans star Matthew Rhys had his account hacked by spammers selling laptops. “I was hacked and locked out of my account for over a week. I sincerely hope that no one paid any attention (or more importantly money) to those who were trying to sell computers on the account In that time. Many apologies,” he wrote once he got his access back.

Now the hackers have gone after another Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series winner.

Incredible. Bryan Cranston's Twitter account got hacked in one of those MacBook Pro schemes, but the person who did it tried to make it authentic with a personal message…except they misspelled his name. pic.twitter.com/6ho8gbMUm4 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) August 18, 2023

That’s classic Bryan Cranston for you, always signing his tweets and misspelling his name. “Say my name.” “Brian Cranston?”

In a follow-up tweet, the “Breaking Bad star” “wrote,” “It still continues to be sold. In answer to many questions, our sponsors are the reason why the payment method is Crypto. It was reported that the majority were sold. Follow the steps from the link to buy.” Please do not follow the steps from the link to buy.

The tweets have since been deleted (the real Cranston hasn’t tweeted since February), but now I’m concerned. Which prestige drama star will the hackers come after next? Look out, Bob Odenkirk!