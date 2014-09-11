Calm Down, Internet: Yes, Alison Brie Will Return For Season 6 Of ‘Community’

Yesterday we reported on some Twitter-based speculation that Alison Brie might not appear in the sixth season of Community, scheduled to debut on Yahoo … at some point. Short version: A writer for the show tweeted something vague about how he was “not sure yet” if Annie would be in episode one, and fans of the show started freaking out a bit, creating hashtags and furiously tweeting them out, and doing all of the things the lovable maniacs who support the show are known to do in moments of personal crisis. As Josh said at the time, it seemed like “a silly reason to get spooked,” but with all the drama surrounding the show over the past few years, I suppose it’s understandable if people are a wee bit sensitive.

Anyway, Eric Goldman at IGN reached out to a source at the show who confirmed that, yes, Brie is returning, as are the remaining principle members of the cast (Joel McHale, Yvette Nicole Brown, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Ken Jeong and Jim Rash), all of whom are under contract to appear next season in at least some capacity. In fact, if you remember, that’s what all the deadline-related pressure was about in the first place. The show had to get picked up somewhere before July 1 to prevent all the actors’ deals from expiring.

And if that’s not enough for you, there’s also this:

The rumor about Alison Brie not returning is utterly, 100 percent false. I'd add a joke but I don't want to be unclear. She's coming back! — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) September 10, 2014

So, yes. You can relax now, Internet.