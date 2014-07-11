Can Keri Russell’s Legs On ‘Late Night’ Get An Emmy Nomination?

With all due respect to Lizzy Caplan, who is the best, the Emmy category she’s nominated in, Outstanding Lead Actress In a Drama Series, is the worst. I’ve already bitched at length about the lack of Tatiana Maslany, but Mad Men‘s Elisabeth Moss AND The Americans‘ Keri Russell, who was FANTASTIC this season, are nowhere to be seen, either. On last night’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, Keri didn’t bring up her Emmy snub, but she was happy to discuss the similarities between Felicity and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and we were happy to remember this ridiculous screen cap.
But seriously, replace Michelle Dockery with Keri.
I cant look at Keri Russell anymore without thinking she’s a Russian spy just fronting as an actress…and I don’t hate that.
Now picture Wonder Woman tying her up.
@Shadowtag – Go on…
@shaodwtag …and then Isis (as in Shazam & Isis) walks in to deliver a pizza…and things get freaky.
She seems like what I thought 80’s Michelle Pfeiffer was like.
2014 Michelle Pfeiffer still brings the heat. But Keri Russel’s been maturing like a fine wine, kinda like Marisa Tomei or Mary-Louise Parker
GAMS
Keri Russell was pretty good in The Americans but if I have to single out a snub on that show it’s definitely Matthew Rhys. Admittedly she probably would have a better shot at actually winning, but I think he’s more deserving.
Definitely has gotten better with age.