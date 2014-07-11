Can Keri Russell’s Legs On ‘Late Night’ Get An Emmy Nomination?

With all due respect to Lizzy Caplan, who is the best, the Emmy category she’s nominated in, Outstanding Lead Actress In a Drama Series, is the worst. I’ve already bitched at length about the lack of Tatiana Maslany, but Mad Men‘s Elisabeth Moss AND The Americans‘ Keri Russell, who was FANTASTIC this season, are nowhere to be seen, either. On last night’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, Keri didn’t bring up her Emmy snub, but she was happy to discuss the similarities between Felicity and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and we were happy to remember this ridiculous screen cap.

But seriously, replace Michelle Dockery with Keri.

