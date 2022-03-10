As with most shows (and movies, and everything in the world), 2020 caused major delays when it came to new seasons of critically-acclaimed shows. One of those shows was The Righteous Gemstones, HBO’s hilarious megachurch comedy, which had just begun production on its second season when COVID lockdown struck. The second season resumed production nearly a year later, and a lot had changed.

One major change was star Cassidy Freeman’s pregnancy, which she kept hidden from the cast while they filmed the show under strict COVID precautions in the sweltering heat of South Carolina. “Someone was looking down on me and gave me a really easy, easy time… And no morning sickness,” Freeman said in a new interview with Variety.

Freeman, who plays devoted housewife Amber, opened up about her decision to continue working during such uncertain times, on top of being pregnant. “I think all of us were just so grateful to be working, especially during a time when so many were out of work or were underemployed, and we were given so many privileges like having these incredible nurses administer tests to use every other day, which were partly protocols by HBO and partly protocols of Rough House Productions,” the actress explained. “Everyone was looking out for our best interest. I think anyone that decides to have a kid while working is asking for complications, but I couldn’t have been more supported by the people around me.”

Freeman’s character Amber was able to get a little more screen time this season, which meant her story developed more, and Freeman was given her own time to shine. “Amber’s now a bit more open, and she doesn’t just help Jesse by being a guest woman in his life but, part of a team,” Freeman adds, saying that she appreciated her character’s (much more violent) storyline this season.

“I love it when she shoots the motorcycle boys and she soothes Jesse’s abilities to take a shot, but she takes the stage anyway and takes the spotlight and publicly admits she was the one that got to stop the bad guys, not her husband.” Suddenly, her storyline is even more impressive when you realize she was literally carrying a child.