Charlie Sheen Will Reprise His Old ‘Ferris Bueller’ Role On ‘The Goldbergs’

We give Charlie Sheen a lot of flack around here, mostly for being a strangely untouchable buffoon. So much so, in fact, that even when he does something genuinely decent like donating money to charity we still end up making fun of him. But even I have to admit that Charlie Sheen has finally broken me down and temporarily won me over with this latest bit of amazing-sounding news.

Sheen will be reprising his iconic “Boy in the Police Station” role from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off in an upcoming episode of The Goldbergs early next year, in which the dorky eldest sibling Barry tries to create his own Ferris Bueller-style day by calling in sick from school. Previously, The Goldbergs did a Goonies-themed episode that was fantastic, so I can only expect the same from this one.

Here are a couple of other images from the upcoming episode. I have a feeling the young actress who plays Erica is not going to be making out with Charlie Sheen this time around, though.

Here’s the original scene, in comparison:

(Via EOnline — all photos used with permission of ABC)