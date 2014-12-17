Charlie Sheen Will Reprise His Old ‘Ferris Bueller’ Role On ‘The Goldbergs’

We give Charlie Sheen a lot of flack around here, mostly for being a strangely untouchable buffoon. So much so, in fact, that even when he does something genuinely decent like donating money to charity we still end up making fun of him. But even I have to admit that Charlie Sheen has finally broken me down and temporarily won me over with this latest bit of amazing-sounding news.
Sheen will be reprising his iconic “Boy in the Police Station” role from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off in an upcoming episode of The Goldbergs early next year, in which the dorky eldest sibling Barry tries to create his own Ferris Bueller-style day by calling in sick from school. Previously, The Goldbergs did a Goonies-themed episode that was fantastic, so I can only expect the same from this one.
Here are a couple of other images from the upcoming episode. I have a feeling the young actress who plays Erica is not going to be making out with Charlie Sheen this time around, though.
Here’s the original scene, in comparison:
Charlie has reached the Keith Richards zombie phase of his life.
Come on, dude hasn’t aged a day in his life!
the Goldbergs is hilarious, I feel it’s underrated you don’t see that many posts on the internet about this show
It is a damn good show. Some of the 80’s references that they pull out really take you back too.
I really love that show. It is simple, but hits the right marks for me. This and Brooklyn Nine-Nine are my jam these days.
I agree with @Watanabex. The Goldbergs and Brooklyn Nine Nine are both excellent and they keep getting better.
This current season of The Goldbergs has been fantastic. I can’t wait for this.
How dare you call Big Tasty “dorky”!!!
The guy is a supermodel. i mean C’mon!
Seriously! Once Tasty is diggin out Lainey’s nappy dugout, everybody will see he’s tha man!
So….Charlie Sheen will be reprising his role as Charlie Sheen?
Don’t let that beast touch Erica!
Cocaine. It’s one hell of a drug kids.