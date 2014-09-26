Chris Pratt Recalls How He Used To Rip Off ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketches In High School

International superstar Chris Pratt is making his big Saturday Night Live hosting debut tomorrow, as you probably are already very much aware, so last night he appeared on The Tonight Show with SNL alum Jimmy Fallon to discuss his upcoming appearance. In the bit he reveals that as a teen, Chris Pratt used to be part of a leadership group which would put on assemblies for his high school, which invariably would lead him to rip off of SNL sketches. Give the guy a break, though — because let he who has never imitated a SNL sketch throw the first stone. I mean I personally never did, but I know there is a tape that exists somewhere of my husband and his friend doing “Hans and Frans” in middle school, so I guess I’m guilty by association.

Chris also discussed his AMAZING first headshot that he tweeted out a couple weeks back, and now that I know the whole story I am just thankful that it didn’t end with Chris Pratt’s dismembered corpse finding its way into dumpsters across West Hollywood.