Let’s Revisit How Chris Pratt Totally Predicted His Role In ‘Jurassic World’

This bit of magic comes from the season two Parks & Recreation DVD and it features Chris Pratt basically calling his spot in Jurassic Park 4. It’s real to me, dammit.
Now we could nitpick all day about how Steven Spielberg isn’t directing the next movie, how it isn’t called Jurassic Park 4, and how there’s no way in hell that season two Andy Dwyer knew he was anywhere near playing the lead in a billion dollar film franchise.
Let’s don’t though. Let’s enjoy the silly late night video and marvel at how it actually came to pass. A little side joke in a DVD bonus feature just happened to get a real bit of entertainment news right, which is harmlessly neat. Also dirtbike raptor gang:
How could you f*cking complain? It’s a garbage heap masterpiece already and I’m excited.
UPDATE: My face is red. Already covered once. But alright to revisit, right?
Haha, Stacey made this same post back in May. Not that it’s not still a pretty cool thingy.
Son of a bitch! Well fuck me, I still like it.
Ha, to be fair I saw this and was like, wait — I’ve seen this before. Not even remembering that I was the one who originally covered it. So Andrew totally gets a pass.
And he had a Palm Pre. What a cool guy. What a great phone….
Chris Pratt’s acting in the Jurassic World trailer = Kate Upton’s acting in the Game of War commercial.
I WASNT THE ONLY ONE TO HAVE A PALM PRE!!!!