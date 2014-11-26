Let’s Revisit How Chris Pratt Totally Predicted His Role In ‘Jurassic World’

This bit of magic comes from the season two Parks & Recreation DVD and it features Chris Pratt basically calling his spot in Jurassic Park 4. It’s real to me, dammit.

Now we could nitpick all day about how Steven Spielberg isn’t directing the next movie, how it isn’t called Jurassic Park 4, and how there’s no way in hell that season two Andy Dwyer knew he was anywhere near playing the lead in a billion dollar film franchise.

Let’s don’t though. Let’s enjoy the silly late night video and marvel at how it actually came to pass. A little side joke in a DVD bonus feature just happened to get a real bit of entertainment news right, which is harmlessly neat. Also dirtbike raptor gang:

How could you f*cking complain? It’s a garbage heap masterpiece already and I’m excited.

UPDATE: My face is red. Already covered once. But alright to revisit, right?

(Via Parks And Recreation / NBC)

