Amazon’s big-budget action series Citadel premiered last year, and even with its buzzy cast and flashy action sequences, it failed to really land with viewers. Some critics praised the series, while others claimed it was “basic” with “clunky dialogue.” The series failed to make any lasting impact on Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings, and reportedly cost nearly $300 million to produce, which made it the second most expensive series from Amazon, only behind that other show. But you know what? Despite this, they are moving forward with a second season, and that’s the American way.

Amazon Studios’ head of drama series Odetta Watkins claims that the show and its fan base (or lack thereof) just “needs time to grow.” She added, “As the franchise grows, I feel like the numbers will grow all over, including domestically.” There are already two international spinoffs in the works, with two others on deck, so despite all odds, it’s happening.

Season two is expected to be even more action-packed than its debut season, and they called in reinforcements in the form of Joe Russo to direct the entire season. Here is everything else we know so far about Citadel season two:

Plot

Amazon has not yet released any promising updates on season two, but season one set the groundwork for the series. The first season followed a crew of international spies who were forced to come out of hiding to take down a powerful crime syndicate called Manticore. Here is the official season one synopsis:

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency – tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people – was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick, who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love

By the end of season one, a number of secrets are revealed, and Mason even gains some memories back and learned he’s not as innocent as he thought. As for season two, last year, the Russo Brothers told Collider that they were waiting to see “how the audience responds” before writing the second season. “It’s a continuing narrative, you’re building out a universe – you want to see what it is that the audience is responding to and what it is exciting them about the narrative,” they explained. Considering the audience response was lukewarm at best, who knows where they will go from here.

Cast

The main cast from season one is expected to return, including Richard Madden as Mason Kane, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh, Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, and Ashleigh Cummings as Celeste Graham.

Release Date

Production on season two is expected to begin this year, but considering all of the delays related to 2023’s strikes, it could be some time until season two. However, the spinoff series Citadel: Diana is still slated for a 2023 release.

Trailer

There is no trailer at this time, but feel free to watch the trailer from season one to see what you could potentially be in for: