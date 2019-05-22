Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The fact that the first season of TNT’s hilarious crime caper Claws premiered way back in 2017, a mere two years ago, means that the Niecy Nash and Dean Norris-led series is doing well enough in the age of (too much) “Peak TV.” But don’t let its being overshadowed by big movers like HBO and FX fool you. Claws is a gem of a show that has become a cult hit after two seasons at TNT, and on Sunday, June 9th, the third season premiere is hoping to continue this trend. Don’t believe me? Then check out the new trailer that just dropped.

Just in case you haven’t had the chance to check it out, here’s a general synopsis from the network:

Claws is a midnight-dark, wickedly funny meditation on female badness set in a South Florida nail salon. It follows the rise of five diverse and treacherous manicurists working at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County salon, where there is a lot more going on than silk wraps and pedicures. Claws is about good women caught in bad places with worse men. It’s the story of hardworking women trying to get by in this economy, set against the surreal, bright, gritty landscape of Florida and the luscious, absurd, extreme excesses of the crime world.

Claws season three finds Desna (Nash), Polly (Carrie Preston), Quiet Ann (Judy Reyes), Virginia (Karrueche Tran), Jennifer (Jenn Lyon), and the rest of the gang in charge of a major casino operation. As Desna puts it in the trailer, they’re “about to run Florida.” Of course, this is Claws we’re talking about, so everything probably isn’t going to work out as well as the salon is hoping.