Former Spider-Man Andrew Garfield (who’s consistently said that he’s not in Spider-Man: No Way Home) recently showed (during an exchange with Stephen Colbert) that he’s good with wearing one’s heart on one’s sleeve, and that sentiment has carried over to his love for his favorite show, Cobra Kai. The man has good taste, and with the immensely popular series gearing up for a New Year’s Eve Season 4 release, there’s no time like the present to reduce Garfield to a quivering mess by surprising him with video messages from the revival’s stars.

Garfield was on hand with Netflix to promote Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… BOOM! when he realized what was happening. Several of the franchise’s O.G. and new-generation stars, including William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Mary Mouser, Peyton List, and Jacob Bertrand, got right in his face, and he freaking loved it. Watching him throw fists while trading “no mercy” exclamations with the cast turns out to be glorious.

At one point near the end of the below video, Garfield grew openly emotional while apparently holding back tears. “And then you have William Zabka, and you have Ralph Macchio, and like, oh no. They know I exist. You bastards!” This was too damn sweet.

Surprising our fans is the best especially when they're unsuspecting and Andrew Garfield. pic.twitter.com/FRSVqBq72B — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) November 24, 2021

At one point, Bertrand mentioned that he heard about Hawk being Garfield’s favorite character. I need to know if this is true. Hawk rules.

“This was one of the best moments of my life.” – Andrew Garfield, let his fan flag fly.

Cobra Kai returns to the dojo on December 31.