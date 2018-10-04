NBC

Retail life can be hell. To survive, you need a resident smartass who’s able to find humor in the absurdity of it all, and on Superstore (whose 4th season premieres tonight on NBC at 8PM), that smartass is played by Colton Dunn.

As Garrett McNeill, Dunn’s character is surrounded by hard workers and do-gooders, making him Cloud 9’s slacker king. It’s a role that offers Dunn plenty of chances to shine — something he did previously on Parks And Rec as an oft blazed animal control officer who popped up across six episodes. You may also know him from his appearance in Blockers and multiple appearances on both Comedy Bang! Bang! and Key And Peele, where he worked as a writer. But following your run through of Dunn’s answers to our Upoxx 20 questionnaire, you may know Dunn as the author of, quite possibly, the perfect answer to the question of what one would cook for Nic Cage.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Whiskey neat and a water.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Instagram: @travelandleisure

Twitter: @AriMelber

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR and/or streaming queue?

The Expanse.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Gus’ Famous Fried Chicken.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Google

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“Ali Bomaye” by The Game.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Google Inbox is going to shut down so don’t get used to it and recommend to all your friends.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

The meaning of the phrase “tit for tat.”

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Flaming Lips in Amsterdam.