Conan O’Brien only hosted The Tonight Show for seven months, but what a seven months it was. He dressed up “the most expensive car in the world” as a mouse and played an expensive licensed Rolling Stones song, and that was just in his final month as host. We don’t need to recap everything that went down between Conan, Jay Leno, and NBC; a sequel to The Late Shift will cover all the drama, god willing. Or maybe it will come up when the former Simpsons writer returns to The Tonight Show next week for the first time since 2010.

On Tuesday, April 9, Conan will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss his new Max series, Conan O’Brien Must Go. And, presumably, discuss his previous gig.

As noted by LateNighter, Conan “technically appeared on the show one other time since stepping down as host — in 2018, as part of a brief recorded sketch that also featured Stephen Colbert and aired on both Colbert’s and Fallon’s shows, but this will mark O’Brien’s first physical visit to the show.”

Is it too much to hope for a Slipnutz reunion, too?

Conan O’Brien Must Go premieres on Max on Thursday, April 18.

