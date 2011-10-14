Corgi Friday Goes for a Ride

My dog is the best-behaved and sweetest dog on the entire planet, but she has one flaw: she gets motion sick when she rides in a car. That’s one advantage corgis can enjoy: these happy dogs love riding in cars, and they look super-cute when they do it. Whether they’re sleeping in the back or up front in the driver’s lap, you’re gonna love all these corgis in cars.

DISCLAIMER: People, no matter how cute your corgi looks at the wheel, PLEASE DO NOT LET THEM DRIVE. They are not licensed vehicle operators, they have poor vision, and their lack of thumbs makes steering difficult.



This photoset was put together by The Frogman:

I bet this corgi gets mad tail.

Who let this guy into the party?

See you next week! Drive safely!

