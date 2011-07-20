Crime Fighting Just Got Fat

Move over, Steven Seagal: there’s a new widely mocked reality sheriff in town. Former boxer and MMA fighter Eric “Butterbean” Esch will star in Investigation Discovery’s “Big Law: Deputy Butterbean,” which will document the 416-pound sphere of a man trying his hand at law enforcement in Jasper, Alabama.
With hundreds of calls to the station each weekend, Bean is put to the test by experienced law enforcement officers on everything from domestic disputes and narcotics raids to crowd control and drunk driving patrol. Viewers follow along as he goes through the necessary training for joining the police force, and follow him and his partner and best friend, Adam Hadder, as they patrol the streets of their hometown. [ID]
As part of the sheriffs department, Butterbean will face an unusual set of challenges to overcome. Challenges like trying to fold his arms, buttoning the top shirt button around his chins, and squeezing his kielbasa-like fingers into the trigger guard of a pistol. The streets of Jasper feel safer already.
The fat arm of the law.
I met Butterbean in a bar about 15 years ago in Atlanta. He was very friendly and a nice guy.
/cool story bro
He seemed pretty affiable in Jackass. I guess I would be too if I was about to get in a fight I had no chance of loosing.
“You know what? Here’s my chin, just hit me once. Good boy.” *WHOMP*
He’s going to punch somebody right? If not, I don’t understand.
Butterbean doesn’t need a kevlar vest since his mutant power is to bounce anything off that tries to do him harm.
I thought the series was over when they shot him, execution style at :06.
Lard lad puts the fat in fat southern sheriffs.
You so know you were trying to remember that one.
So I assume there are going to be a lot more fat people articles to target that key “Two and a Half Men” audience. Ufford is a click whore.
Paul Blart would like to have a word with Mr. Butterbean.
The long, sweaty, clogged arteries of the law.
Where’s his partner Jake?
The series will introduce us to the Police Rascal – for the independent and active law man.
SPOILER ALERT:
Series is canceled after episode 3 when Deputy Bean tackles a suspected perp, the perp suffocates under the deluge of lard, and Deputy Bean is placed on paid suspension while Internal Affairs investigates whether “beaching” is an appropriate technique to subdue a suspect.
First Shaq, then Segall, now Butterbean?
Andy Warhol was slightly off, in the future every overweight pseudo-celebrity on the decline will be a Deputy Sheriff for 15 minutes.
“…and follow him and his partner and best friend, Adam Hadder,…”
Please tell me I’m reading too much into the word “partner” here.
Finally, we all have “run from the cops” speed
Magnum P.I.E.
T.J. Cooker ?
Slaw & Order?
I suppose he’s changing out the police mace for a can of batter blaster.
Met Butterbean once. Very amicable guy. Second favorite boxer I’ve ever met.
Police man: Someone has been going around setting cows on fire.
Butterbean:(Puts on sunglasses made with beef jerky frames) Looks like someone likes their steak well done.
FARRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRTTT NOISEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!
Hawaii 5-0-0lbs?
“Hawaii-5-Dough”?
“C.S.Ice Cream”?
“NYPD Chew”?
“Potato CHiPs”?
“Cold Case of Beer”?
“Cagney & Lacey…Were Cooked Up and Eaten, Because I’m So Fat, You See”?
Grimey gets +1/2 (you have to get the quote right to get the full +1).
NYPD Bleu Cheese
Risotto and Aisles.
This comment page needs to bronzed in placed in a museum.
Becoming a cop is not something that happens overnight. It takes one solid weekend of training to get that badge.
+1 Grimey
It’s like the skinny version of Lawman with Steven Seagal
No Country fried ham remaining For Old Men
The Roquefort Files
A&E’s The Glaze
Doughnut 54, Where Are You?
48 Hours: Cardiac Countdown ?
Life on Mars Bars
Calories & Lacy
Hart to Hart Blockage
2,100 lbs Jump Street
They made a TV show out of Final Justice? Joe Don Baker better get residuals of some sort.
Barney (Frank) Miller (Draught)
Miami Vicecream
Matlox
Breakfast, He Ordered
Jesus Christ That Cop Is Fat
The criminals will all get away once they learn to punch him in the Band-Aid.
He’s a fat cop in America… so technically, he’s undercover?
+1 to Burnsy.
Isn’t anyone else worried after the last time to Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man had a run-in with electricity-based weapons?
Like I’m one to talk. I cosplay as KSK’s Rex Ryan whenever I wear a dark polo.
“The Fat Man”