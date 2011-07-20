Crime Fighting Just Got Fat

07.20.11 7 years ago 52 Comments

Move over, Steven Seagal: there’s a new widely mocked reality sheriff in town. Former boxer and MMA fighter Eric “Butterbean” Esch will star in Investigation Discovery’s “Big Law: Deputy Butterbean,” which will document the 416-pound sphere of a man trying his hand at law enforcement in Jasper, Alabama.

With hundreds of calls to the station each weekend, Bean is put to the test by experienced law enforcement officers on everything from domestic disputes and narcotics raids to crowd control and drunk driving patrol. Viewers follow along as he goes through the necessary training for joining the police force, and follow him and his partner and best friend, Adam Hadder, as they patrol the streets of their hometown. [ID]

As part of the sheriffs department, Butterbean will face an unusual set of challenges to overcome. Challenges like trying to fold his arms, buttoning the top shirt button around his chins, and squeezing his kielbasa-like fingers into the trigger guard of a pistol. The streets of Jasper feel safer already.

