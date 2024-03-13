Nostalgia rolls through our TV landscape in abundance, although it’s no secret that bottling the stuff and making lightning strike twice only succeeds on the rarest of occasions. Yet it was only a matter of time before the Jason Voorhees saga received the prequel treatment. Before you sigh, however, consider this: this will be a Peacock series hailing from A24 and Hannibal creator Brian Fuller , which lends more than a promising vibe to the project.

Plot

Variety previously reported that the show will be an “expanded prequel,” which is a cryptic description of what little is known of the plot. However, Camp Crystal Lake is of course (as filmed in New Jersey) where much of the horror occurs in the first Friday the 13th movie. Fuller is writing the series along with the seminal “final girl” (from the first movie), who was portrayed by Adrienne King. She will also play an undisclosed role in the prequel series and posted a photo from the “first writers meeting” with a nod towards “full circle moments.”

My first writers meeting for CRYSTAL LAKE!!! NBC/Peacock, a24, Bryan Fuller! CHEERS to full circle moments in time! pic.twitter.com/jV7RkO7vuL — Adrienne King (@AdrienneKing13) March 25, 2023

Peacock has quoted Fuller’s enthusiasm about the project:

“I discovered Friday the 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since,” Fuller said. “When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I’m thrilled to be exploring the campgrounds of Crystal Lake under their banner.”

Additionally, since this is an “expanded prequel,” surely we won’t even see Jason in killer form but rather, this could be a story that’s more about Pamela Voorhees, who was actually doing mayhem in the original film. Heck, this Peacock show might not include either of these characters. (The 1987 TV attempt didn’t include Jason, ya know?) This is A24 we’re talking about here, so it’s a good bet that producers and writers are enjoying an out-of-the-box playground.

Cast

This is an odd point to consider, considering that Jason Voorhees has been portrayed by an endless series of stuntmen and actors. The most notable of this assembling happens to be Kane Hodder, who picked up the hockey mask for four movies. It’s also an odd topic because this project probably will not even revolve around Jason, but until we receive actual clues on the plot, at least we know that Adrienne King is involved.