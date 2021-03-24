Evan Peters has two big gigs going. He’s played Quicksilver in the Fox wing of the X-Men-verse, and now that Disney owns Fox, he can play it in Marvel fare, such as on WandaVision. (Although technically he was playing an imposter.) And he’s got Ryan Murphy. The producer has cast him on all but one season of his long-going series American Horror Story, including the forthcoming Double Feature. But that’s not all Murphy is having him do.

As per Deadline, one of the prolific TV maven’s next projects is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a limited series that will tell the story of the notorious serial killer, but largely from the perspective of his victims. According to Deadline, the show’s m.o. is to dive “deeply into the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree.”

But who’s to play the monster at the center of Monster? It’s Evan Peters, whose innate aw-shucks suburban fun nice guy mien should make for an interesting clash with someone who murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys before being caught, and whose final kills involved necrophilia and cannibalism. Anyway, it sounds like it will fit in with the darker sides of Murphy’s CV, among them the Emmy-winning The Assassination of Gianni Versace. And Jones brought some low lurking menace to his role as the guy pretending to be Pietro Maximof on WandaVision, so this is even better outside-the-box casting than when Zac Efron was cast as Ted Bundy.

(Via Deadline)