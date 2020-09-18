With no end to our national nightmare in sight, The Daily Show has decided to celebrate the “most breathtaking achievements of the pandemic season” with its first (and hopefully final) Pandemmy Awards. Unlike other award shows, The Daily Show is giving you the chance to vote on a cornucopia of categories that best capture the very worst of America’s coronavirus response from anti-mask freakouts, cures that aren’t cures at all, and best supporting disasters.

Here are just some of the categories:

BEST CURE

Hydroxychloroquine

The Flu Vaccine

Not Testing

April

Disinfectant

BEST BULLS**T

Sean Hannity – “Always Taken Coronavirus Seriously”

Mike Pence – “Word is Bond”

Donald Trump – “I Knew This Was a Pandemic”

Kayleigh McEnany – “I Will Never Lie To You”

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION

Rep. Jerry Nadler

Donald Trump

Mike Pence

Joe and Jill Biden

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Dr. Deborah Birx – “A Scarf For Every Occasion”

Matt Gaetz – “Mocking Gas Mask”

Congressional Democrats – “Kente Cloth”

Senator Tim Kaine – “Old West Bank Robber”

BEST KAREN

“Democratic Pigs, All of You”

“I Have a Right To My Pizza”

“I Don’t Give a F**k”

“I Am Legend”

BEST KEVIN

Man Pushing Into Walmart

Costco Florida Man

“Return To Your Service of Satan” Guy

Man Dragged Out By Son

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN WISHFUL THINKING

Wolf Blitzer – “More Serious Posture”

Chuck Todd – “Bit More Reserved”

Gayle King – “Drastic Change”

Dana Bash – “From A Human Standpoint”

BEST PICTURE

Sean Hannity – “Zero Coronavirus Deaths”

Lou Dobbs – “Superb / Great / Very Good”

Trish Regan – “Coronavirus Impeachment Scam”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo – “SLUT”

BEST SUPPORTING DISASTER IN A PANDEMIC

Murder Hornets

Gender Reveal Wildfire

Locust Swarm

Election Day Asteroid

You can see more categories and vote for your choices at PandemmyAwards.com until Monday, September 21 when the winners will be announced.

(Via The Daily Show)