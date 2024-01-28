On Saturday Dakota Johnson returned to SNL. It was her second time as host, and the last time, back in 2015, the Madame Web actress caused a bit of a kerfuffle. In a pre-taped sketch, she played a young woman who appeared to be bidding adieu to her dad as she decamped for college. The punchline was that she was actually joining ISIS. Was the jihadist group too dark for late night network comedy? Some thought so. (We didn’t.) But nearly a decade later it’s at least okay to joke about that joke.

As caught by Deadline, the notorious joke appeared to get referenced in one of the night’s live sketches. In it, Johnson plays a woman returning from a trip but having trouble with a lost bag. Luckily, an airport employee played by Devon Walker has located it. Unluckily, he doesn’t believe it’s really hers.

“Respectfully, for all I know, this could be an ISIS bag,” he tells Johnson’s character.

“You think I’m in ISIS?” she responds.

Alas, the crowd didn’t appear to get the apparent reference, with no audible laughter arriving after the joke. But Deadline caught it, and so did we, and that’s what really matters.

The rest of the sketch finds Walker’s employee, later joined by his dad (played by Kenan Thompson), continuing to humiliate her, even demanding she reveal personal details from her diary, as well as prescription meant to treat extreme diarrhea.

You can watch the sketch in the video above, and you can watch the old ISIS sketch in the video below.

(Via Deadline)