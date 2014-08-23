Damon Lindelof Wrote A ‘Lost’-Themed Episode of ‘Phineas And Ferb’ and Duh, It Promises Lots Of Mystery

Looks like Damon Lindelof will be revisiting his Dharma Initiative days on an upcoming Lost-themed episode of the cartoon series Phineas and Ferb.

Dubbed “Lost in Danville”, the Lindelof-penned story centers around a puzzling capsule (not hatch, sorry) that suddenly appears in the main characters’ backyard. Its contents will prove to be mighty troublesome.

Joining Phineas and Ferb in their adventure is one Professor Mystery, who will be voiced by none other than Lost alum, Terry O’Quinn, better known on “the island” as John Locke. Actors Jane Kaczmarek and Rob Morrow are also set to voice guest characters.

“Lost in Danville” will air on September 29th, just a week after the 10th anniversary of Lost’s debut on ABC.

PS. Here’s hoping Phineas and Ferb somehow spoof Lost’s signature opening.

Via Deadline