Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy is calling out Comedy Central India after the channel aired a promo for season five of the Emmy-winning series. In the clip tweeted out by the Comedy Central India account, a same-sex kiss is noticeably edited out, which did not sit well with Levy, who has championed Schitt’s Creek as a celebration of inclusivity.

“You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men?” Levy wrote. “This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove”

Unfortunately, with Twitter being Twitter, users mistakenly thought Levy was calling out the entire Comedy Central network, which forced him to issue a follow-up clarifying the target of his criticism: “I thought I made this pretty clear but for those who are confused, this is about a channel in India. @ComedyCentral in America is not censoring the show,” Levy tweeted. “They have been lovely and respectful. Thank you for your time.”

You can see the clip along with Levy’s statement below:

Of course, Levy is concerned with the representation that played a central part of Schitt’s Creek. As the show geared up for its final season, he told Uproxx that hearing how the show continues to empower the LGBT community has been a comfort to him as he moves onto the next chapter.

Because meeting people and hearing their stories, and hearing how the show has affected their lives or has changed the way they feel about themselves or other people, their kids, particularly when it comes to the LGBTQ community, it’s been incredibly rewarding and fulfilling. And I think we’ll always have the show around us in some capacity. It’s just what happens when something hits like that. And in a way, that’s comforting as well.

All six seasons of Schitt’s Creek are now available for streaming on Netflix.

(Via Dan Levy on Twitter)