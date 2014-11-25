‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Were Pissed ABC Cut Away To Ferguson Coverage

Something important happened in America last night: some has-been won — or another once-was went home — on Dancing with the Stars. I’m not sure of the specifics, because, I, like most of the country, was busy watching something else, something a little more important than witnessing y-list celebrities (and Carlton) feebly shake it off. But don’t tell that to the average DWTS-er, who was PISSED that ABC had the gall to cut away from the Berg. You never cut away from the Berg!

It was just as YouTube vlogger Bethany Mota and her pro partner Derek Hough were in the middle of getting feedback about their freestyle dance. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba told Mota: “You are a fighter and what was so spectacular about that routine was…” when Stephanopoulos came on. (Via)

“Was…”? “Was…” what?!? Truly the most scandalous thing to happen yesterday.

WHY DOES ABC NEWS THINK ITS OKAY TO INTERUPT MY DWTS FINALE FOR SOME FERGUSON CASE IDEC ABOUT?????????????? — carly (@carlyevelyn_) November 25, 2014

Can ABC news just understand that when I'm watching DWTS I do not want to be interrupted by the decision in Ferguson?! — Anna Knox (@annajbfana) November 25, 2014

Thanks ferguson case for interrupting dancing with the stars 💛 — KEN (@_kenzzy) November 25, 2014

If the abc news could get off my tv while I'm trying to watch DWTS that'd be great. — chloestewart. (@_chloestew) November 25, 2014

@typicallyzayn EXCUSE ME I DONT CARE WHAT THIS MAN SAYS I WANT DWTS BACK PLS AND THANK YOU — sophiee (@sophie_breeze) November 25, 2014

I want to watch dwts not this ferguson stuff. — alena (@alenaab_) November 25, 2014

I don't care if I am blowing up feeds or offending anyone I'm pissed! YOU. NEVER. EVER. CUT. MY. SHOWS! Do. Not. Do. That. #dwts — Chandler Sauer (@PLLimAddicted) November 25, 2014

Meanwhile, an ABC affiliate tweeted the following:

May the words “Dancing with the Stars” and “Ferguson” never coexist again.

