‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Were Pissed ABC Cut Away To Ferguson Coverage

Something important happened in America last night: some has-been won — or another once-was went home — on Dancing with the Stars. I’m not sure of the specifics, because, I, like most of the country, was busy watching something else, something a little more important than witnessing y-list celebrities (and Carlton) feebly shake it off. But don’t tell that to the average DWTS-er, who was PISSED that ABC had the gall to cut away from the Berg. You never cut away from the Berg!

It was just as YouTube vlogger Bethany Mota and her pro partner Derek Hough were in the middle of getting feedback about their freestyle dance. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba told Mota: “You are a fighter and what was so spectacular about that routine was…” when Stephanopoulos came on. (Via)

“Was…”? “Was…” what?!? Truly the most scandalous thing to happen yesterday.

Meanwhile, an ABC affiliate tweeted the following:

May the words “Dancing with the Stars” and “Ferguson” never coexist again.

