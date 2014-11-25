‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Were Pissed ABC Cut Away To Ferguson Coverage

Something important happened in America last night: some has-been won — or another once-was went home — on Dancing with the Stars. I’m not sure of the specifics, because, I, like most of the country, was busy watching something else, something a little more important than witnessing y-list celebrities (and Carlton) feebly shake it off. But don’t tell that to the average DWTS-er, who was PISSED that ABC had the gall to cut away from the Berg. You never cut away from the Berg!
It was just as YouTube vlogger Bethany Mota and her pro partner Derek Hough were in the middle of getting feedback about their freestyle dance. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba told Mota: “You are a fighter and what was so spectacular about that routine was…” when Stephanopoulos came on. (Via)
“Was…”? “Was…” what?!? Truly the most scandalous thing to happen yesterday.
Meanwhile, an ABC affiliate tweeted the following:
May the words “Dancing with the Stars” and “Ferguson” never coexist again.
Dancing With The Stars has fans?! I believe that’s the bigger headline here.
BS! ABC how about you stop interrupting our shows for shit we don’t give a hoot about! If your going
#1 and someone kicks you off the toilet wouldn’t you get mad!
Dear diary, today I learned watching Dancing with the Stars is like taking a piss
People getting pissed about their show being interrupted never ever gets old. Cracks me up every time.
I don’t think ABC gave much of a shit about Ferguson coverage either. I was flipping through the stations, and DWTS was back on already– they must have switched back as soon as the words “no indictment” left the guy’s mouth.
Pretty much.
Fox didn’t even stop Sleepy Hollow for this one.
Ha. I replied to that WTVC tweet.
Can ABC just understand that when I’m trying to watch Castle on my Tivo that I don’t want to see a sweaty Carlton Banks who was interrupted by the decision in Ferguson that no one cares about?
I actually kind of agree that they shouldn’t cut away from programming for news anymore, unless it’s something like a Presidential assassination or a nuclear war or something.
There are a million sources of information now. They can run a crawl.
I was watching Monday Night Football last night and they did not interrupt coverage.
I realize I’m dancing in my pic. I don’t think it’s anyone’s business what anyone watches. I think we’d all get along a lot better if we stopped getting angry with eachother because people don’t share the same point of view. There’s not enough time in the day to deal with drama and everyone else’s problems they want me to adopt.
Let’s just stop acting like we can love someone else’s life better than they can. Maybe you can buy they don’t want you to. Before you go telling me I’m what’s wrong with the country. I make an effort everyday to write something that frees people from the pain hey cause themselves. I also spend at least 6 months out of every year deployed to Afghanistan or some other crap hole over here. In 36 months I’ll get to spend 10 home with my family. Im not perfect but I try.
I didn’t mind the first interruption. They said that they would show dwts and Castle later and they did.
However I was furious when the last few minutes of dwts were interrupted for the president’s comments and THEN we were taken to an already in progress Castle.
I missed the end of dwts. You know the part where they say who is staying and who is going. What idiot thougjt that fans wouldn’t mind not knowing who was going to the finale?
After searching I found the end of the program on line.
I’m still annoyed. This might have been done by a local affiliate but even so dont they think about the viewèr.
