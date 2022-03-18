There are many reasons to not take the Emmy Awards seriously, but here’s one: Edi Patterson, who plays Judy Gemstone on The Righteous Gemstones, wasn’t nominated for this titanically funny monologue she gave in season one. If “he did a restraining order on me, so I bought him a Jeep Grand Cherokee to prove I loved him” isn’t Emmy worthy, I don’t know what is. It’s (unfortunately) likely that Patterson will again be snubbed for her performance in season two, but at least Danny McBride recognizes her brilliance.

“There’s nothing I love more than showing the world somebody who’s funny that they haven’t seen before,” the Gemstones co-creator and star told Esquire about Patterson, who also played Ms. Abbott on Vice Principals. “From day one, when she came onto set, I just couldn’t get through takes with her. There’s just something special and f*cking unique and funny about her.” The feeling is mutual. “I felt like there were fireworks going off in my soul,” Patterson said about the first time she met McBride. “I felt a creative permission from him to let it rip and to kind of run down the field as fast as I could.”

Let’s take a moment to watch Patterson letting it rip:

Who cares about a stinking lead actress Emmy? Give her a lifetime achievement award.

(Via Esquire)