Dave Chappelle was honored in a ceremony that aired on Tuesday night, and his creative partner Neal Brennan brought down the house with a segment that explained how the pair made two of their most famous works.

Brennan, who co-wrote Half-Baked and created Chappelle’s Show with Chappelle, shared just how those things came to be in a hilarious segment that had Chappelle leaping out of his chair with laughter. The video started with jokes about just how hard it is to get Chappelle out to events where he is honored because he doesn’t like to dress up.

“Normally Dave dresses like a window washer,” Brennan said.

At the Mark Twain Prize ceremony, Brennan explained how important Chappelle was to his life. It was heartfelt and showcased how important Brennan feels their work has been to comedy and America in general, but the monologue also hilariously recounted how unprepared they were to write a movie.

“Dave gave me a career,” Brennan said. “We met in New York City at a comedy club in 1991, wrote a few jokes together but always hoped we could do something bigger. Then in 1997 Dave called me and said ‘Hey, if Universal reaches out to you, tell them we’re writing a weed movie together.’ And I was like ‘what weed movie?’ and Dave said ‘don’t worry about it.”

Sure enough, according to Brennan, the phone call came.

“Next thing I know, someone from Universal calls and asks ‘are you writing a weed movie with Dave Chappelle?’ and I was like ‘yes?’ and they were like ‘when can you pitch it to us’ and I was like ‘in 30 days’ time.'”

The movie Brennan is referencing became Half-Baked, which launched their careers in comedy in a big way. But as Brennan told it, both writers were about as focused on the project as the characters in the movie itself.