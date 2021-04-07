Stephanie Grisham was the least memorable of former-president Donald Trump’s press secretaries (she came between Sarah Huckabee Sanders and current Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany), but she did make at least one unforgettable claim.

“When we came into the White House, I’ll tell you something,” she said in a 2019 radio interview, “every office was filled with Obama books, and we had notes left behind that said ‘You will fail,’ ‘You aren’t going to make it.’ In the press office, there was a big note taped to a door that said that ‘You will fail.'” Grisham later backtracked on her claim after Chris Lu, a White House cabinet secretary in the Obama administration, tweeted “that is absolutely not true.” But for the first time ever, someone working for Trump may have not have been lying.

In the latest episode of Naomi Campbell’s “No Filter” YouTube series, Dave Chappelle revealed that he knows who left the notes for the Trump staffers.

“Remember when the Trump administration moved in, they said the Obama staff left dirty notes for us in all the drawers and all the cabinets?” the comedian, who attended one of the last parties thrown by the Obamas before the Trumps stormed the White House, said. “I saw this happening. I’m not going to say who did it. But it was celebrities, writing all this crazy sh*t and putting them all over there. I saw them doing it, so when I saw it on the news, I laughed real hard.” Chappelle did not reveal what was written on the notes, beyond what was reported. But it probably had something to do with that no good Snowman.

You can watch the episode above (the White House story begins at 14:30).

(Via the Huffington Post)