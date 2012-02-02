Dave Grohl to Produce FX Sitcom About a Band In Need of Therapy

02.02.12

In his ongoing attempt to prove that anything you can do he can do better, Foo Fighters’ frontman David Eric Grohl has signed on as an executive producer of an FX comedy about a feuding rock band that seeks professional help when they’re on the verge of stardom. Unfortunately, according to Deadline, “they end up with a misanthropic couple’s therapist from Agoura on the brink of divorce.” Gee, what would Grohl know about a band collapsing under the crushing pressure of fame?

The unnamed show was created by and will star former “Ben Stiller Show” and “Simpsons” writer Dana Gould, who also released a great comedy special, Let Me Put My Thoughts in You. A “Simpsons,” Nirvana, and Tenacious D pedigree is promising, even if (or because?) the premise sounds like “Some Kind of Monster: The Sitcom!” The most important detail of the show hasn’t been announced, though: what’s going to be the name of the fictional band? Corgi Explosion? Wet Taint? Long Hair and the Babes? Not Nirvana? Leave your suggestions.

