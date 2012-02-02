Dave Grohl to Produce FX Sitcom About a Band In Need of Therapy

In his ongoing attempt to prove that anything you can do he can do better, Foo Fighters’ frontman David Eric Grohl has signed on as an executive producer of an FX comedy about a feuding rock band that seeks professional help when they’re on the verge of stardom. Unfortunately, according to Deadline, “they end up with a misanthropic couple’s therapist from Agoura on the brink of divorce.” Gee, what would Grohl know about a band collapsing under the crushing pressure of fame?
The unnamed show was created by and will star former “Ben Stiller Show” and “Simpsons” writer Dana Gould, who also released a great comedy special, Let Me Put My Thoughts in You. A “Simpsons,” Nirvana, and Tenacious D pedigree is promising, even if (or because?) the premise sounds like “Some Kind of Monster: The Sitcom!” The most important detail of the show hasn’t been announced, though: what’s going to be the name of the fictional band? Corgi Explosion? Wet Taint? Long Hair and the Babes? Not Nirvana? Leave your suggestions.
Dave Grohl is such a bad ass, it’d be kind of cool if Foo Fighters acted in the show as the band, I miss their old videos like learning to fly, everlong, and that other one from that Jim Carrey movie
BREAKOUTTT (I’m pretty sure Grohl only speaks in uppercase letters.) I’m looking at the Me, Myself & Irene soundtrack track listing right now, and it’s got some great stuff (aforementioned Foo Fighters, Wilco, and Ben Folds Five), but also some complete shit, like Hootie and the Blowfish and Smash Mouth. Oh, 2000.
I’d also accept Dave Grohl playing the devil from the “Tribute” video.
Also, Dave Grohl needs to host SNL.
1) Dana Gould does a terrific impression of Huell Howser (usually on Adam Corolla’s podcasts).
2) Band name: Either “erect4raylan” or “Annieboobs and the Dinklage”
I don’t know, is Courtney Love just going to let this happen without suing?
Roses are red
Violets are blue
Dave Grohl, get in my vagina.
Nice rhyme scheme: ABAAAAOOOOOOOH
Enlightenment.
I hope they don’t call it “Flight of The Conchords…..”
SOPA will kick their asses….
Do you think Krist Novoselic will hang out with you and your friends for a couple hours if you give him, like, $50?
I love Dave Grohl, and I’d let him have me, but I’m tired of shows with the rapists.
Needs one of those arrested development AnalRapists.
The Shitty Beatles.
Why no, it isn’t just a clever name.
Chewing Bullets?
Oral Shotgun Fixation?
Two and a half lives?
Please let Liam Lynch be one of the band members, oh please, oh please…
Bocephus and the Anal Leakage.
Where’s the Tenacious D part of that pedigree?
Grohl. He never wrote any episodes, but he performed on their album and appeared on the show/in the movie as Satan.
I feel like I should’ve been curious about who was playing that handsome devil. But I never knew. Boss.
I’m not a doctor, but Kurt really really really does not look well in that picture. Maybe someone ought to check on him.
Maybe if Kurt had gone to therapy, he wouldn’t have lost his mind. Ka-BOOM!
A Reptile Dysfunction
Cockodile.
If I ever had a band I’d call it Better Than Better Than Ezra
How about Ezra (Not The Ezra That Someone is Better Than, Though, A Different Ezra)?
Courtney Love Still Sucks