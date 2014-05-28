Deceased ‘Snake Salvation’ Star’s Son Has Already Been Bitten By A Poisonous Snake

Earlier this year, we reported that Pastor Jamie Coots, of National Geographic’s Snake Salvation, died after suffering a snake bite and subsequently refusing treatment. Just a week later, news came out that Coot’s son, Pastor Cody Coots, was already dancing around with the same snake that killed his dad, because snakes love that I hear.

So it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the younger Coots was — you guessed it — bitten by a six foot Rattlesnake on Monday, just three months after his father passed away. The accident (if you can call it that, because they are poisonous snakes and all) occurred when Coots was transporting several snakes from a cage to a carrying case, when another, larger snake lunged out and bit him on the hand.

Coots reportedly suffered painful swelling and vomiting, but managed to evade death — this time. Kentucky.com reports:

At first, “All I could think about — am I going to make it?” Coots said. But he remembered his father’s instruction not to panic after a bite because that would make it worse, and tried to keep calm. The painful bite caused swelling and he vomited repeatedly. Friends and family prayed for his healing for hours after Coots refused to go to the hospital. By Tuesday afternoon, Coots said the pain was gone and he had been able to eat. He was still a little wobbly at times when he tried to walk, Coots said, but he expects to return to work in a few days. “For a rattler bite, it wasn’t bad at all,” said Coots, who is 21.

I love how he’s all, “For a rattler bite, it wasn’t bad.” Well yeah, numbnuts, you didn’t die, so there’s that. I would think on the sliding scale of “rattler bites,” there’s really only two kinds of bites: Ones that you die from and ones that you don’t die from. So good job, I guess, on not dying from the snake bite this time.

In all seriousness, it’s really only going to be a matter of time before we’re covering this guy’s death, which is sad being that he’s going to be leaving behind a wife and child. Hooray for crazy religion?