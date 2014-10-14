Detective Gordon From ‘Gotham’ Explains His Investigative Method To An Old Friend

Detective Jim Gordon from Gotham is sitting down with an old friend named Dan for a drink. The two have not seen each other in years, and have a lot to catch up on. We join them mid-conversation.
Detective Jim Gordon and Dan: [in unison, laughing] … and for the love of God, put down that parrot!
Detective Jim Gordon: Oh man, college.
Dan: Yup, good times. Hey, so how’s the new gig, Mr. Fancy Detective?
Detective Jim Gordon: Oh, it’s … it’s okay so far.
Dan: Any big cases? Murders? Vast criminal conspiracies?
Detective Jim Gordon: Funny you should mention that. I was just talking to Bruce about a case like that yesterd-…
Dan: Who’s Bruce? Your partner?
Detective Jim Gordon: … Uh, no.
Dan: Your chief?
Detective Jim Gordon: No, it’s Bruce W-…
Dan: A hard-nosed Gotham beat cop who keeps one ear to the street at all times to keep his stable of C.I.’s in line?
Detective Jim Gordon: No, it’s not a cop at all. It’s Bruce Way-…
Dan: The District Attorney? Are you on a task force already, you dog? You are, aren’t you? Jimmy Gordon, making it big right before my eyes!
Detective Jim Gordon: BRUCE WAYNE!
Dan: … Wait. The Bruce Wayne? The 12-year-old?
Detective Jim Gordon: Well, yeah, but it’s not weird or anything.
Dan: Hang on. Jimmy, anytime you’re leading with “but it’s not weird,” it’s not a great sign.
Detective Jim Gordon: No, he’s really smart. And he had some good ideas about the Falcone thing.
Dan: You mean to tell me you were discussing the city’s most notorious crime bosses — perpetrators of a decade-long wave of violent crime — with a billionaire orphan who just watched his parents get murdered?
Detective Jim Gordon: Well, yeah, but…
Dan: Jimmy…
Detective Jim Gordon: But it’s not like that! He just wants to help. He’s really passionate about it. Like, really passionate.
Dan: Riiiiight, but don’t you think maybe it would be better to let the kid, I don’t know, pick up skateboarding as a hobby instead of encouraging this fascination with criminal activity? He’s just a kid, after all. And he’s got to be pretty messed up.
Detective Jim Gordon: That’s why I’m seeing him. To help. I mean, just the other day he burned his hand — real bad — on a candle, for no reason.
Dan: The other day? Jimmy, how much time are you spending with this kid?
Detective Jim Gordon: I don’t know. A couple visits a week. Maybe more, depending on the cases. But it’s not weird or anyth-… [notices Dan’s brow furrow upon saying “but it’s not weird” again] … Look, Alfred’s there, and he thinks it’s fine.
Dan: Who’s Alfred? His caseworker?
Detective Jim Gordon: No, his butler.
Dan: Jesus Christ. Of course the butler thinks it’s fine! He’s on the payroll! Has the kid even seen a psychologist yet?
Detective Jim Gordon: I … I don’t know. Look, I think you’re missing what I’m getting at, though. This kid is really passionate about fighting crime. So passionate. Almost compulsive about it. And I promised him I’d find his parents’ killer, so I feel like I owe it to hi-…
Dan: I thought you guys found the killer? The guy you shot in the gunfight?
Detective Jim Gordon: [whispers] Listen, you can’t tell anyone this, but that wasn’t the real killer, okay? Falcone framed him. He wanted the case closed.
Dan: What in the… Wait. Jimmy. Tell me you didn’t tell the kid, Jimmy. Tell me you let him have some closure. Tell me you didn’t tell a 12-year-old that the city’s underworld conspired to frame an innocent man for his parents’ murder, and that the real killer is secretly still out there running around, possibly under the protection of the very men you’re popping in to have him help you investigate. Jimmy…
Detective Jim Gordon: … … …
Dan: For the love of God. You were a war hero! What happened to you? You’re messing this kid up, Jimmy. He’s gonna end up becoming some crazed vigilante psychopath if you keep this up. You gotta knock it off.
Detective Jim Gordon: HE’S THE ONLY ONE I CAN TRUST, OKAY?
[long awkward silence]
Dan: I should go. It was good seeing you. Be well, okay? Jimmy, I mean it. Be well.
Detective Jim Gordon: Uh, yeah. You too. Tell Pam I say hi.
Dan: Will do.
[just then Gordon’s phone rings]
Detective Jim Gordon: What’s that? You got a break in the case? The Arkham blueprints don’t match up with the satellite photos? But how did you… I’ll be right over.
Dan: Who was that, Jimmy?
Detective Jim Gordon: No one.
Dan: Jimmy, was that Bruce Wayne.
Detective Jim Gordon: … … No?
Dan: Jimmy…
Detective Jim Gordon: … … Maybe.
Dan: Jesus Christ.
I was expecting an OC reference.
“Don’t call it that.”
Thanks.
Ha…at the Gotham panel at the NYCC, someone brought this very subject up. He basically asked that, given the relationship being established on the show, when Batman finally puts on the cowl and starts beating up criminals all over Gotham, how is Gordon not going to immediately realize that it’s Bruce? They laughed, and then actually answered, saying that maybe Gordon does know. Which was valid enough a response for me. Not the first time I’ve heard that theory
I think it’s often been implied that if Gordon didn’t already know Bruce Wayne was batman, it would be really easy for him to figure it out. He just doesn’t want to because then he would have to arrest him
I really want to like Gotham. I’m just worried they’re going to write themselves into a corner.
1. Gotham has to get worse to really need Batman. Meaning, Gordon can win battles, but not the war. Gordon will not come out on top at the end of the series, if anything Gotham should become worse and worse each season. Gordon can not help or fix Gotham. This must be a tragic tale.
2. Batman, not Gordon and not Gotham, inspired and is the cause for most all his villains.
3. FORGET BRUCE WAYNE!! By forcing young Bruce into their show, they’re setting Gordon up to be an oblivious, fool!! It’s hard enough to root for Gordon when despite his good heart, well intentions and determination, when we know he will not help Gotham!
I have thought the same thing about your first point. But Arrow did a good job of having Queen win the battles but in the end, atleast the first season, lose the war to the earthquake machine. So i am confident they go down that route or atleast know it is doable.
Touche. Good point. The only difference is there can be light at the end of the tunnel of Oliver’s story. There may not be, but the Arrow series can end on a high note. The only way the Gotham series ends on a “high note” is they introduce Batman.
Calling it now, Gordon is on a run of good luck and about to crack a major case he’s worked for a long time which would greatly impact Gotham crime. Then all of a sudden the rug is pulled out from under Gordon and Gotham, his case and confidence/faith all go to shith. Gordon was so close to his greatest victory/win for Gotham, but instead ends up being at his lowest point and he feels helpless.
[Enter the Batman]
I actually disagree to a certain extent with your second point. Its in conflict with your first. For Batman to exist, it needs to get worse and worse, but only batman can create his villains? That’s a paradox. I think Batman amps up the theatricality of his villains but he doesn’t necessarily have to create them. Really only the Joker needs batman to exist and even though you have to think that guy was a criminal before batman existed. That’s kind of the point of the series imo. All these guys were committing crimes before batman. Maybe they weren’t eccentric about it but they certainly were around. It’s just a matter of balance. And I think they’re doing okay with that by focusing a lot on how the Penguin came to be. Because in most origins the Penguin was the penguin before batman came around
@Prax awesome points, You’re right, I agree with most all you said. You made me take time to think about what you said before replying, I like that.
I should’ve said, Batman inspired his villains, not necessarily created them. Inspiration is very common theme in all versions of Batman. On Gotham, young Bruce seemed inspired by the Balloon Man and on Batman:TAS, young Bruce was inspired by the Gray Ghost (voiced by Adam West).
And I love your point about the villains already being criminals before Batman. That makes complete sense. Like we’re seeing already with Cobblepot, he aspires for more and wants to be a crime boss like Fish and Falcone. Then Batman appears. This leads criminals and psychos of Gotham to believe all they need is an alias, costume and gimmick and they too can become a symbol/ideal who acts above the law.
That made me think about “Green Hornet.” How Christoph Waltz’s Chudnofsky was frustrated/angry he wasn’t getting the respect he believes he deserved for being a villain. When he became jealous of the attention Green Hornet/Kato were getting he decided to use the alias/nickname Blood-nofsky in an attempt to create recognition/branding. Not the best movie, but it definitely supports your point and I could see that working with Gotham.
Knowing this to be Uproxx, I was waiting for a long time for you to turn around and make fun of me lol. I’m glad I could help you see the show in a different light! I think I tend to be overly optimistic about new shows because I know it’s hard to get them going. I gave up on Person of Interest after like 6 episodes and it turns out the show got amazing two episodes later. Four seasons in it’s bar none my favorite show on TV and I kind of kick myself knowing I gave up on it for a year. I’m not always right and Gotham could turn out to be a pile of garbage too in the end but I like to think there’s a benefit in having a positive outlook and trying to see through to what the writers are trying to say even if it might not be so clear.
Meanwhile, Gordon’s bisexual future wife stands around in her way-to-fancy apartment for the fourth week in a row awaiting a visit from either her lesbian cop ex-lover or possibly corrupt cop current male lover for another round of TV’s worst love triangle.
Also, bisexual Fish Mooney needs a new hot female assassin so she auditions a pair of attractive young female singers, forces them to turn bisexual, and then brutally catfight each other to the death for our viewing pleasure.
Then the Penguin gruesomely murders people in ways that will have you thinking to yourself, “One day that violent psychopath is going to be the fancy little wimp with flying umbrellas that shoot knockout gas we all know and love!”
And you just know somewhere the show’s producers are sitting in their offices anxiously awaiting permission from the parents of the actress playing young Selina Kyle to allow them to portray their little girl as a bisexual Hit Girl in a fetishized cat suit.
It’s excessively violent, trashy, dripping with faux-edginess, and still written with a pre-teen mentality. It’s Gotham, baby!
They need to have Bruce go away from a little while. The last episode made sense for him to be there since his family was involved in Arkham, but the Batbrat didn’t need to be in Ballooman.
THANK YOU! THIS IS THE SHIT THAT IS BOTHERING ME SO MUCH!
I read Dan’s parts in Seth Cohen’s voice.
