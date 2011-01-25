‘Dexter’ in 60 Seconds

I don’t watch “Dexter,” but from what I’ve gleaned from clips, recaps, and people who DO watch the show, this spoof from Landline TV is pretty spot-on. Dexter goes around killing murderers and hunting a boringly-named serial killer. His sister can’t figure out he’s a serial killer. He kills the other serial killer, cliffhanger, season over. Am I close?
[The High Definite via Vulture, image via dextercaps]
This video pretty much sums up the show. Masuka popping up was brilliant.
If this video was really accurate, it would be great for the first 10 seconds, suck for the next 45 seconds, and then the last 5 seconds would be balls out awesome.
While Masuka was awesome, I have to point out that there are never cliffhangers in this show. 2009’s sort of had a cliffhanger, but really that implies unresolved issues and I would say that there were no issues left unresolved. The Rita Situation was definitely resolved.
Needed more Rita-tits. Much like my life needs more Rita-tits.
Absolutely perfect. Exactly why I gave up watching the show after season 3.
To continue off Bob’s point, this season didn’t even bother pretending to end on a cliffhanger. It was like they decided to just end the series completely (which I felt they should’ve done once Rita left anyway).
@ 0tarin, this was suppossed to be the last season, but they talked Michael C. Hall into at least one more. Probably why you got that feeling.
As for the video and all that, no, not actually all that accurate. Except for the Laguerta and Batista thing.
@Bob..This is very accurate…What part isn’t accurate?