‘Dexter’ in 60 Seconds

01.25.11 8 years ago 8 Comments

I don’t watch “Dexter,” but from what I’ve gleaned from clips, recaps, and people who DO watch the show, this spoof from Landline TV is pretty spot-on. Dexter goes around killing murderers and hunting a boringly-named serial killer. His sister can’t figure out he’s a serial killer. He kills the other serial killer, cliffhanger, season over. Am I close?

[The High Definite via Vulture, image via dextercaps]

