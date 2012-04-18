Dick Clark Dead at 82

Legendary television producer and host Dick Clark has died at 82 of a massive heart attack. Clark had an incredibly long career on screen, so how you best remember him kind of depends on how many rings you have inside your own tree. For an older generation he was the host of “American Bandstand,” one of the pioneering shows in the field of meshing pop music with television. For others, he was the host of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” which a younger, more footie-pajama’d version of me always loved because it aired on one of the very few nights a year I was allowed to stay up until midnight with my parents watching television. And I’m sure for some of the young, footie-pajama’d kids of today, Dick Clark was just the old guy who stood next to Ryan Seacrest one night a year trying very hard to enunciate the words on the teleprompter despite suffering from the effects of a stroke. Time will do that.
I’m always a little uncomfortable being all earnest and sincere on a website most noted for GIFs of pretty ladies and pictures of dogs, but I really don’t get into the whole “somebody died, let’s make a sh-tty joke” thing that a lot of the Internet seems to get off on. If that’s what you want to do, fine. But keep in mind that Dick Clark lived a long life during which he did work that he seemed to enjoy the hell out of, and that he was great at. I really don’t see how any of us can ask for much more.
Rest in peace.
:(
You’re a classy man, Mr. Danger Guerrero.
And to me, he’ll always be the man that Ryan Seacrest was contractually forbidden to interrupt.
RIP.
PS: I thought that pic was of Wesley Crusher
I like to make jokes because I appreciate that he lived an awesome life. If he sucked, I’d make shitty jokes.
I used to love American Bandstand. I never got out of bed in time for cartoons on Saturday mornings and enjoyed AB while having my breakfast and listening to my dad tell me how many more things I’d have done if I’d gotten up hours ago. That said – the last few NYE’s creeped me out.
American Bandstand was a really pioneering program that may seem “tame” by our current standards, but was pretty controversial back in the day and payed for pioneering music-related programing like pre-1993 MTV.
Then again, it also paved the way for really shitting music-related programing like post 1993 MTV, but let’s not dwell on the negative. RIP Mr. Clark, the Ball Drop will never be the same.
And now the cyborg that is Ryan Seacrest controls New Years Eve. The robot revolution has begun, my friends.
No mention of the $100,000 Pyramid?
Also, TV’s Bloopers and Practical Jokes, a show that I liked at one time.
But … Can we make a shitty joke when it’s Seacrest’s time?
See my previous comment about the robot revolution. Seacrest’s time will never come.
/sheds tear for humanity
Even robots become outdated. Eventually, when all the other robots are getting upgraded to OS Superpanther, Seacrest won’t have enough RAM left.
Or something. I dunno. That was really dumb. But it still stands that I will make a shitty joke when it’s Seacrest’s time.
I know all the reasons why he did it, but man I really wish he had stopped co-hosting the NYE show after his stroke, I always found it sad and macabre to watch him sit there and struggle to speak.
I hope Ed McMahon meets him at the Pearly Gates with a case of Budweiser, and they sit down with Dana Plato and Gary Coleman to watch Diff’rent Strokes bloopers.
That’s some good afterlife’n right there.
RIP
Dick Clark was a great example of an American Success story. Worked 26 hours a day in his prime and had success and money and women as a result. Respect.
Looked like hell at the end, but he made it that far. Can’t especially he’ll be especially missed but he was awesome in his day.
Best comment/headline I’ve seen so far: “Dick in a box”
People watch TV on New Year’s Eve?
Let me know when the sh*tty joke phase can begin. That guy got away with plenty in the 60s…
I was in London in 2004, and Clark was staying at the same hotel. This was right before he had that major stroke, so he was still humming along at normal speed. You’ve heard all the “World’s Oldest Teenager” jokes about the guy, but goddammit, I could not believe how good he looked. Not “good for a septugenarian,” but just good, period.
Apparently, doing what you love for a living and keeping an open mind about changing times will keep you looking and feeling young. Who knew?