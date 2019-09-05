Bean And Luci Travel To Hell To Save Elfo In The ‘Disenchantment’ Part 2 Trailer

The promising first half of season one of Disenchantment ended with Elfo’s corpse dragged out of the ocean by two mysterious figures. Who are they? I don’t know. That’s why they’re mysterious. The trailer for part two of season one (not at all confusing!) doesn’t provide any answers about their identities, but it does show Elfo getting in touch with Bean and Luci while he’s chilling in Heaven. His eternal rest is short-lived, though — “I can’t get to Heaven, but if Elfo can meet us in Hell, I know a way out,” Luci suggests.

So off Disenchantment goes to Hell (just like creator Matt Groening’s other shows before it, The Simpsons and Futurama), but there’s still plenty of action in Dreamland, including Bean (“the greatest woman this kingdom has ever seen”) discovering that the realm’s inhabitants have been turned to stone, and the only way to save them to “wing this in a dangerously half-assed manner,” to quote King Zøg. Bean’s response to her dad: “That’s the Dreamland way.” Homer Simpson — and all of America — would be proud.

Disenchantment, which features the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Matt Berry, David Herman, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery, and Billy West, returns to Netflix on September 20.