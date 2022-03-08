DMZ is primed to be the next critically-acclaimed DC Comics show. HBO Max has revealed the first trailer for the Ava DuVernay-produced series, which features Rosario Dawson as Alma, a medic desperately searching for her son across a dystopian New York City that’s been ravaged by the Second Civil War. As the trailer shows, Alma’s search will be no easy task as she deals with various factions that have taken control of the city. There’s also the issue of Benjamin Bratt’s Dawson to contend with.

Based on the Vertigo/DC Comics series of the same name, DMZ will be a four part series that starts streaming in its entirety later this month, which should make binge-watchers very happy. Joining Peacemaker and Doom Patrol, DMZ certainly looks like it has the makings of the next DC Comics hit as the company continues a string of much needed wins thanks to the recently released The Batman and the aforementioned John Cena show.

That said, DMZ will have its work cut out for it. Y: The Last Man, the last Vertigo adaptation set in a dystopian word did not last long, so it’ll be interesting to see if DMZ connects with audiences where Y: The Last Man didn’t.

Here’s the official synopsis:

DMZ leaps off the pages of the acclaimed DC graphic novel into the visual landscape of a dangerous and distorted Manhattan as one woman navigates a demilitarized zone in a harrowing quest to find her lost son.

DMZ starts streaming March 17 on HBO Max