‘Do You Like Music?’: The Louis C.K. 10-Step Guide To Getting Older

It’s a good thing Louis C.K. was born on September 12th in 1967 — his birthday falling one day earlier, on the 11th, would have made too much sense. Anyway, everyone’s favorite stupid asshole turned 47 today, which means he’s almost 50, which means he’s almost officially OLD. True, Louis has been acting like someone nearing retirement age for years now, but he’s a very wise man when it comes to age. To celebrate Louis’ birthday, let’s take a look at his guide to getting older, separated by five-year intervals from when you’re 15 to 60 and beyond.

15 years old

You’re 15. You don’t have a personality. All you’re doing is jacking off 24/7. No shame.

20 years old

Being 20 is great. You don’t have to worry about hating yourself for another decade.

25 years old

You’re getting better at showing affection to members of the opposite sex. But not by much.

30 years old

You’re going to start hearing it from friends and family: when are you going to settle down?

35 years old

Now’s the time of your life where you learn how to be a parent.