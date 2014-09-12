‘Do You Like Music?’: The Louis C.K. 10-Step Guide To Getting Older

It’s a good thing Louis C.K. was born on September 12th in 1967 — his birthday falling one day earlier, on the 11th, would have made too much sense. Anyway, everyone’s favorite stupid asshole turned 47 today, which means he’s almost 50, which means he’s almost officially OLD. True, Louis has been acting like someone nearing retirement age for years now, but he’s a very wise man when it comes to age. To celebrate Louis’ birthday, let’s take a look at his guide to getting older, separated by five-year intervals from when you’re 15 to 60 and beyond.
15 years old
You’re 15. You don’t have a personality. All you’re doing is jacking off 24/7. No shame.
20 years old
Being 20 is great. You don’t have to worry about hating yourself for another decade.
25 years old
You’re getting better at showing affection to members of the opposite sex. But not by much.
30 years old
You’re going to start hearing it from friends and family: when are you going to settle down?
35 years old
Now’s the time of your life where you learn how to be a parent.
These never get old. Happy birthday Louie.
Banner pic = two invisible dicks
Ammirite?!?
I’ll show myself out…
Better than the Alison Brie gif, tbh.
These are pretty much on-point so far. My self-loathing kicked in a few years before 30, and I’m not sure I can see myself being a parent by 35. I’ve got a couple years to figure that one out.
As best you can get can all the shit you can think out of your system. Use your twenties as defrag stage, you know? You can still meet people and have fun,new experience but your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to face headlong the horrors of this world and cold, uncaring, unbreaking realities of living where you are. Learn what cannot be changed and what cannot be changed about you. Scary as any of this sounds, a wise man once told me, “you’re stronger than you think: don’t give up.” It’s true for everyone. You can face the awfulness and come out the other side. Do this and when you begin your 3rd decade you can take off into the sky if you’re willing to truly go for it, Stop caring quite so goddamn much. Live a life worth updating everyone about, And, finally, to quote the Poet Rumi, “Sell your cleverness and buy bewilderment. Off you go.
I’m 45 on Sunday. Guess I should make sure the laptop is fully charged and pick up some smokes.
Turning 30, 2 very big things about my me changed almost overnight. I stopped caring and stressing about all the things that used to bother me all the time.
But now I end my day by smoking and drinking alone almost every night. Nothing in particular to get me to that point. Just an overall feeling of shittiness that feels better when I partake in these activities.
**about me changed**
It’s my birthday 9.14 and I must say that I resemble some of those remarks.