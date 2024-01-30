Dominic West was admittedly reluctant to take on the role of Prince Charles for the final season of The Crown, and who could blame him! There was a lot of pressure surrounding the role, which required an extensive amount of breakdance training. But he went for it anyway, just like Prince Charles went for it with “tampongate.”

Even though the actor was hesitant to join, West was still proud of his work on the final season of the Netflix series, despite the heavy subject matter. Season six of the series took place after Princess Diana died in 1997.

While speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today show, West admitted that critics of the show do get to him. “All reactions worry me. I read all the reviews and spent two days in bed. So yes, I’m a sensitive soul, I worry about what people think,” he said.

Reviews of the final season of The Crown were slightly polarizing but West admitted he wanted Prince Charles to be seen from a new perspective. “I’m always trying to present him in a good light, and I don’t always succeed in doing that, but I think in the latter half of the season where William is giving him a really hard time and he’s very angry with him and won’t talk to him and [Charles] can’t get through to him, to his son, I can understand how that feels,” he told Deadline last year.

West still looks back fondly on his time playing Charles in the series, even if it was a challenge. “I loved being on it. I loved wearing the clothes. I loved driving the cars and I loved having people bow to me. It’s an absolutely wonderful feeling,” he added. It’s time for casual bowing to come back in style so that everyone can feel that type of power. It’s definitely something that would keep Dominic West out of bed.

(Via Deadline)