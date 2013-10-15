Donald Glover Cryptically Explains On Hotel Stationery Why He Left ‘Community’

As fans of Community are already aware, Donald Glover is leaving the show this season after the first five episodes, which is terrible news. The upside is that, in the episode after Glover leaves, Abed’s road to recovery will include guest appearances on the show by Brie Larson, Nathan Fillion, Paget Brewster and Ben Folds.
But why is Donald Glover REALLY leaving?
The early speculation was that Glover was leaving Community to focus on his music career, and it’s the explanation most just kind of went along with. However, Glover never confirmed that himself. In fact, he never went on record with ANY explanation. Indeed, the once omnipresent force in social media all but quit posting on Twitter, and some speculated that he’d just burned out. Meanwhile, nobody on the show has really offered much in the way of an explanation, either. I heard Alison Brie on the Nerdist podcast a few weeks ago, and she wouldn’t say much at all, except that Glover is busy with new projects, like the new FX show he is planning to develop, write and star in.
Well, the increasingly mysterious reason behind Glover’s departure is now even MORE weirdly mysterious after Glover offered a hand-written explanation on stationery from a mid-level hotel franchise and posted it to Instagram.
It wasn’t to focus on his rap career.
OK? So, he wants to be on his own, do his own thing, be his own person? I get that, I guess. It’s just kind of … well, it seems like the sort of explanation a moody actor might provide, a guy with a lot of emotions.
UPDATE: Turns out, there were a lot more handwritten notes to go along with the one above (via Vulture). Clearly, Glover is in a funk, or in some kind of depression. We’re rooting for him.
It seems cryptic. And he says he’s lost a lot of people. I hope he’s getting any therapy he may need to keep on track.
Stake out the airports, he’s gonna do a Chappelle.
What’s a Chappelle?
This is a Cat 5 Chappelle-ing.
@prickard fly to africa and freak the fuck out. maybe lift a whole bunch of weights too
As the venerable Bill Burr would say… ‘OHJEEZUZ’
I think it’s closer to ‘Aaah jesis christ’
Honestly, being just a few months younger than him, it sounds a lot like what people in their late 20s generally go through these days. Trying to figure out what they want to be vs what people want them to be, what they want out of life, doing what compels them while still not letting those around you down, that kind of thing. I totally understand and wish him the best.
Yep.
ah the dreaded quarter life crisis huh?
Good god, that is the most Gen Y thing ever written.
I agree. He’s really talented but probably wants to really figure out his own way. Disappointed that he won’t be on Community, but if he’s having a tough time he has to take care of himself so he can bring us some other awesome stuff later on.
@Rikki-Tikki-Deadly
Shrug. Went to college, did 5 years in the military, Iraq, got out, was a contractor, worked at an ad agency, and only recently found a place that I really love working at that fulfills me personally (and pays well enough to live off of in a metropolitan area).
I guess it’s Gen Y or whatever, but I think it’s the same thing people have always gone through, they just didn’t have the internet to talk about it. (I know my grandparents didn’t really want to be working at the Ford plant their entire lives but they had nothing else in their area to do when the manufacturing started closing en masse.)
Maybe someone needs to tell him to sack up and stop being a bitch. That worked so well for the Baby Boomer generation AMIRITE?
@KyleC: I’d be lying if I said what I wrote *wasn’t* a judgment, but I’m a crusty bitter X-er, so don’t take it personally. I just meant that what you’re describing is a very stereotypical Gen Y view of life/future/career.
P.S. I’ve always hated the term “Generation Y.” Think of an original name for your generation, damnit!
Also, take your dubstep and get off my lawn.
I hate the term “Generation Y” as well, mostly because my parents were Baby Boomers and a good number of the “cultural touchstones” of Gen X happened to me when I was young as well. I grew up thinking I was Gen X when all of a sudden I was Gen Y or a Milennial or some other bullshit term. (Note: that’s not how generations WORK, NEWS MEDIA).
It’s ok though, based on Gen X pop culture, you guys were just miserable all the time anyway and never did anything to change it except make Ethan Hawke and Winona Ryder famous? (KIDDING but seriously, them?)
I highly encourage dubstep to get off my lawn as well.
I thought I was a part of the Pokemon generation?
*whimpering fart sound*
Sad farts, or farts from a sad man?
Important question.
Probably both.
I’ll leave a clear message on the internet why I left Community:
It lost its heart and its focus, and the premise could only realistically hold up for three years anyway. Sensing that, the show decided to jump right into a parody of itself.
He’s a terrible actor anyway.
You are a terrible person anyway.
FACE!
YO MAMA IS A TERRIBLE ACTOR
BUT SHE’S AN EXCELLENT RAPPER
Just stop
Dustin, “stationAry” = not moving; “stationEry” = letterhead.
If you forced yourself to sit through his painful short film, waiting for SOMETHING to happen, that never did…. after 25 mins you begin to realize that we all wish he was a little more Troy and a little less of a debbie downer…. 25 mins in and the only thing I walked away with was he’s an emotional guy…. that and Topanga has a weird thing about picking fruit.
whoa whoa whoa…. topanga?! I’m in!
Topanga picking fruit is also the most exciting part of that thing…
So…Donald Glover is my cryptic and emotionally unstable cousin on facebook now?
“She didn’t know my heart anyway. #walgreens”
Every now and then, I’ll read a comment in the Uproxx universe that stays with me. I think, Butter, this will be one of them.
Amazing.
Next to having something I wrote make it onto the Frotcast, this is my highest honor.
nice work, warmbutter.
Jhene Aiko is gonna be the new Erykah Badu. Mark my words.
You mean musically or do you mean in the way her vagina changes rapper’s career?
This is a deep cut, glad I read down
Donald Glover has White People Problems
ugh
Most people just take a pill.
I don’t think it’s all that cryptic; the dude’s sad. He hit a rough spot and might take a break for things to figure life out. If I had tons of cash, it might be nice to sit out, mourn, get your head straight and get back in the game.
Walk a mile in another man’s shoes, etc… but if I was “looking for something to be in with”, it would be Community.
Did I write these notes? No? Could’ve fooled me. Sounds exactly like me during a late night on Tumblr.
Trust me, Donald, you are not alone.*
*in your fear that people will find out what you masturbate to.
its why I use incognito all the time. even on my phone
Just don’t die while you’re jerkin it.
Guess this means we won’t get a Mystery Team sequel.
It is easier to find yourself when you are not famous that is for sure. It makes me feel a little sorry for him, even if he has pursued the fame.
The whole thing reads like an artist doing his art. Its Kanye spouting profundities.
Yeah, it’s hard to get worked up when among what appear to be valid complaints are worries about masturbation.
This is pretty obviously for comedic effect.
hes high as fuck
“I’m scared I’ll never grow out of bro rape”
Uh, what?
It’s a sketch he released online with his sketch group Derek Comedy before he even wrote on 30 Rock
Bro is a town in Sweden, and rape is a domesticated species of plant used to produce oil. He must have grown up on Swedish canola oil.
You’ve never heard of Bro Rape? Where have you been, caveman? Hey this guy here’s never heard of Bro Rape!
Ha, just kiddin’ brah. Come over here and I’ll lay the concept on ya…
The Concept is the name of my penis.
If I were him I would be afraid I’d never grow out of “Jerry Pooped His Pants” Man that shit is still great.
Thanks GB. At least there’s some context to that now. Still doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me but good luck to him.
Silance sounds like the king of the frats with those comments and I mean that as a compliment. Well done you.
Sounds like a little too much cocaine on a shitty night.
drugs and social media… like when you do both of them… a lot… bad things…
Kinda looks like he was just writing down potential lyrics for a song. Maybe the final track for his album.
Donald Glover used to be one of my favorite celebrities. He is really working hard to change that.
Is this some weird viral advertising for Marriot’s Residence Inn?
I get kind of a Dave Chappelle vibe from these. I want to understand, but I just can’t wrap my head around their motivations.
Drake is that you?
Depression sucks (yes, breaking new ground here). Hope he gets some kind of successful help
This guy has been working his ass off since before college and was working as an RA for free board while working 25 hour days writing for 30 Rock while also doing stand up, and he barely had time between leaving the show before getting Community, a show that provided no security with its constant threat of being cancelled, and also recording two albums and probably writing a shitton more stuff.
Call me crazy, but I’m going to give this one to him.
I’ve long suspected that he’s got some kind of deep-seated unhappiness and anxiety, with which he copes by working as much as he’s able. Clearly, even as successful as he’s been at that, thanks to his immense talent, it doesn’t make for a lasting solution to those anxieties. Especially if he’s “seen a bunch of people die lately.” Kind of tragic.
Now I’m kinda curious what he masturbates to.
cocaine
helluva drug
Opiates.
“I’m Scared I’ll be Tyrese”
hahahahhahahaha! (this made my morning)
on a serious note, good for him with the introspection – hope he figures out what he needs to and finds peace…loading “Royalty” back into my iTunes playlist
I find it refreshing when a talent like Donald Glover reveals something personal that others on the outside… the ones that admit to mental illness, can relate to. The pressure they go through must be tremendous and I don’t see this as a sign of weakness. I see this as a sign that Donald Glover is human.