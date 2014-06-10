Donna’s Greatest Reactions On ‘Suits’

#GIFs

Suits is a show that thrives on quips, and nobody brings the sass quite like Donna. Her title on the Pearson Specter org chart is as Harvey’s personal assistant, but her real job consists of serving us with some of the best reactions and one-liners of the show.

No matter what happens, you can count on Donna to have the best possible reaction. Whether she’s being confronted with the drama that surrounds her constantly…

donna1

Demonstrating proper communication in the workplace…

Or just feeling sassy in the office…

An all-new season of Suits premieres Wednesday, June 11th at 9/8c and we can’t wait to see more Donna.

