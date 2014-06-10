Donna’s Greatest Reactions On ‘Suits’

Suits is a show that thrives on quips, and nobody brings the sass quite like Donna. Her title on the Pearson Specter org chart is as Harvey’s personal assistant, but her real job consists of serving us with some of the best reactions and one-liners of the show.
No matter what happens, you can count on Donna to have the best possible reaction. Whether she’s being confronted with the drama that surrounds her constantly…
Demonstrating proper communication in the workplace…
Or just feeling sassy in the office…
An all-new season of Suits premieres Wednesday, June 11th at 9/8c and we can’t wait to see more Donna.
I wholeheartedly approve of this article.
Wait, that’s /not/ JoAnna Garcia?
It’s not?
She’ll fill the hole that Ygritte left nicely.
Speaking of filling holes, I have to finish that last batch of Boston cream donuts.
Plz to have collection of Rachel gifs as well so they can battle the Donna gifs for my heart?
Fuck she’s hot. Not a girl, straight up woman.
this is the good promoted content
Third gif from the bottom. I could watch that for the whole hour.
So I kept looking at her, going, “holy shnikes, is that Casey Novak from SVU?” Then doing some credit searching, only to find out she’s been on Suits multiple times…but is not that girl.
So basically, there’s -two- girls who look like that on Suits? I might have to start watching Suits.