Less than 24 hours after its launch, HBO Max is making it very clear that it’s fully in the Warner Bros./DC Comics business.

The streaming service just revealed a brand new poster for the upcoming season two of Doom Patrol, which will officially premiere on June 25. If the new promo art is giving off strong The Wizard of Oz vibes, that would be thanks to the focus on the appropriately-dressed Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro) who will play a prominent role in the new season of the fan-favorite series.

And below is the official poster for the simultaneous premiere on DC Universe. Obviously, this poster leans even heavier into The Wizard of Oz theme while also offering a clear look at Dorothy’s unusual face, which was only briefly glimpsed in the season one finale.

Here’s the official synopsis for the second season of Doom Patrol:

DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.

Doom Patrol Season 2 debuts June 25 on both HBO Max and DC Universe.

(Via HBO Max, DC Universe)