‘Jeopardy!’ Viewers Are Reacting To ‘Grifter’ Dr. Oz Guest Hosting The Show As An Insult To Alex Trebek

Instead of hiring a permanent host to replace Alex Trebek following his death last November, Jeopardy! is trying out guest hosts to see if anyone will stick. Ken Jennings was given the inaugural duties from early-January to mid-February, followed by Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune executive producer Mike Richards and journalist Katie Couric. It’s now Dr. Oz’s turn, but everyone is ready for his two-week stint to be over.

The not-good doctor is a Fox News regular who advocated for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients (something the FDA cautioned against doing); he also said that the idea of reopening schools during the pandemic was “an appetizing opportunity” as it would “only cost us 2 to 3 percent in terms of total mortality,” a “trade-off some folks would consider.” As Answers in the Form of Questions author Claire McNear wrote for The Ringer, Mehmet Oz has “consistently distanced himself from science and the world of fact generally, openly admitting to courting nonsense on his show for the simple reason that it’s ‘very entertaining.'” Oz’s unscientific and potentially dangerous baseless medical claims are plentiful, so it’s no wonder Donald Trump is a fan:

Dr. Oz has a connection with President Trump, who appeared on the Sept. 15, 2016 edition of his syndicated talk show — as a candidate — to exclusively share his medical records. Perhaps to return the favor, the president appointed Dr. Oz to a two-year term as a member of the President’s Council on Sport, Fitness, and Nutrition in May 2018… Henry I. Miller, a senior fellow at the Pacific Research Institute in San Francisco, sent a letter to Columbia University in 2015, signed by 10 physicians, that criticized Dr. Oz and asked the institution to remove him from its faculty.

Hm. Maybe we shouldn’t let the guy who doesn’t believe in facts host the fact-based game show? Just a thought. Another thought: let Frank Oz guest host instead. Everyone could get behind that, unlike the reaction to Dr. Oz’s introductory tweet:

If that last tweet is true, congrats to the new Jeopardy! host, Aaron Rodgers.

