Dr. Phil Singing With Good Charlotte Is A Thing That Really Happened

09.15.18 42 mins ago

Is Dr. Phil singing with Good Charlotte the opposite of two things that go great together or a perfect marriage of weirdness? Either way, it definitely happened, and the above video is proof.

It was, of course, all a joke. The “modern rock” stars were the musical guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden Friday night. But before they performed their 2002 hit “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” the dapper English host told them that they always could be “Good Charlotte,” but he’d really rather prefer them to be “Great Charlotte.”

He then suggested the most ridiculous person he could think of to share the vocals and make sure social media actually noticed that Good Charlotte were on TV.

